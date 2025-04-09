



Milinmar was injured in Southeast Asia Myanmar with a new earthquake of 4.3 on Wednesday, April 9.

The seismic depth was recorded 30 km below the surface, which was struck at 1:28 pm, according to the Indian National Center for Seismology (NCS). The Epicalter Center is found about 32 km northeast of Shwebo city in Myanmar.

Eq of m: 4.3, on: 04/04/2025 13:28:22 is, Lat: 22.76 n, long: 95.62 E, Depth: 30 km, Location: Myanmar. For more information, download the Bhookamp app

– The National Center for Seismology (NCS_EARTHKUKE) April 9, 2025 This is the last tremor that the country was suffering from after a fatal earthquake of 7.5 degrees struck on March 28.

Myanmar and Thailand have witnessed the loss of the lives of thousands of people and the damage to property after frequent earthquakes in the strong and medium groups that have been hitting countries since March 28.

High death

The military government in Myanmar said, according to Reuters, while the rescue operations were ongoing, the death toll rose to 3654 with more than 5,017 people. According to what was reported, about 148 people were also missing.

Read more: Myanmar earth

Earthquakes led to a widespread destruction in the country as about 49,000 homes and 1,100 government buildings are destroyed.

These earthquakes led to urgent humanitarian crises, as Burmese citizens face urgent needs of food, shelter and water.

Current rescue operations

There were more than 30 search and rescue teams from 13 countries, on the basis of deployment to find survivors, according to the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Affairs (OCA).

Read more: 5.8 earthquake size shakes Taiwan

India launched a “Brahma operation” to support aid to the neighboring country. So far, more than 1,000 metric tons have been provided from humanitarian aid that includes medical supplies, food and field support, according to PTI.

On Tuesday, the Secretary of State of Thailand Maris Sanjamepongsa called for support for Myanmar, saying that the country is in urgent need of medical and humanitarian resources.

“What Myanmar needs is field hospitals,” Maris said in an interview with Reuters. “Its current hospitals cannot work at full capacity due to the damage caused by the earthquake,” he added.

(With the agency's inputs)

Posted for the first time: April 9, 2025 3:12 pm

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbctv18.com/world/myanmar-earthquake-fresh-tremors-rising-death-toll-rescue-efforts-thailand-19587078.htm

