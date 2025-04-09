Sponsorship of an extensive response to emergency situations with the deepening of the earthquake in Myanmar





Bangkok, Thailand, April 9, 2025 – more than a week after the catastrophic earthquakes are beaten, the death toll is still in height. More than 3,300 people have been lost, more than 5,000 people were wounded, and more than 300 people are still missing. The disaster affected more than 17 million people in 57 towns, leaving many without accessing food, clean water, shelter, or health care.

Care Myanmar, along with local partners, launched an emergency response, reaching thousands of families with immediate help and preparing to expand their scope to reach affected societies over a wider scale in the coming weeks. “The size of the suffering is tremendous,” said Arif Nour, the director of the countryside in Myanmar. “Houses, schools and hospitals have collapsed. Damaged roads and bridges slow down.

Women and girls are among the most difficult blow. With homes destroyed and families rise in crowded or open areas, the risk of violence against women and girls rises. As primary care providers responsible for collecting water, preparing food, and maintaining hygiene, women are particularly affected by the collapse of basic services. “When our team spoke with mothers in affected societies, their fears were tragic,” Nour said. “They were not asking anything about themselves, they were worried about their children: How will we feed our children? Where can we find diapers? What will happen if they are sick and there is no clinic?

Care for women and girls at the emergency response center, while recognizing their unique needs and decisive roles in recovery. Although CARE is equally working with local partners, it combines the knowledge of a deep society with the experience of responding to global humanitarian emergencies to meet urgent and unparalleled needs.

One local partner, who is directly affected by the earthquake and is now supporting the needs of needs: “At the present time, the biggest need is clean water. Children get sick with diarrhea because the water is very dirty. Our well has stopped working, and they do not have water at home.

In the coming weeks, Care will create a new field office in Mandalay to coordinate and increase relief efforts across the most affected areas. The 7.7 earthquake has set the size at a time when Myanmar is already facing severe humanitarian challenges. The size of the crisis is overwhelming, and continuous support from international societies is urgently required to help those who suffer.

