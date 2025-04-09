



The trench near Taupō where researchers evaluate the possibility of an episode of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that hit the area. Photo: provider

Researchers on the ground in Taupō are digging to assess the possibility of a “dramatic” episode of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions that hit the area.

The study, funded by the Natural Risk Committee, is looking at how “twin threats” – earthquakes and explosions – is looking at each other in the Taupō rift belt.

Taupō is the company SleveLcano, capable of the outbreak of volcanic lava folders, sending a matter of more than 25 km to the stratosphere and the release of more than 1000 cubic kilometers of volcanic ash that can be carried through the planet on the wind.

It is still active, and although the probability of a future eruption is low, it may happen – which causes significant disorders.

The main researcher, Dr. James Miheidy of the University of Oakland, said that Seffolcano sat at the heart of the rift lines where the land was stretched and disintegrated, which sparked the earthquakes.

“These earthquakes can shake molten rocks in the depths of the earth, making them more mobile and explosive,” he said.

“With high magma, rift lines can also be opened and operated, which leads to earthquakes. A dramatic reaction ring of seismic and volcanic activity may be.”

Miiraid said that there was already some evidence indicating that earthquakes preceded some explosions in Tobo.

His team was digging a deep trench five meters on a position on the Poihipi Road, which was long enough to cross multiple rift lines in the area.

“Our study is the first to really achieve in this in great detail, by examining these layers carefully to see if the earthquake, for example, has occurred immediately before the explosion, during the eruption, or immediately after one.”

He said that the understanding of potential repetitions and the size of earthquakes near the Tobo volcano will help inform things such as cities planning and earthquake strengthening for buildings.

“In addition, if we are able to find this link between … rift or earthquakes and pose, it can help us understand the turmoil that can occur in the country, which is the largest volcano in the country.”

Muiraid said that the explosion 1800 years ago left a lot of geological history in the area buried under thick volcanic deposits, so the researchers have not tried to discover the soil layers so far.

“This massive explosion discouraged the Earth with ash and the splendor, which makes almost impossible to follow the previous earthquakes in the soil.”

The chief research and flexibility staff of the Natural Risk Committee said that Dr. Joe Hurox that the results will help protect the critical societies and infrastructure from earthquakes.

“if [scientists] It can learn about some earthquake activity as sects of a volcanic explosion or vice versa, then they can provide this in immediate advice, whether we see some of the earthquake activity here, so … we may want to take a closer look at the volcano. “

The research was conducted in cooperation with GNS Science and Victoria University.

Miiraid expected that the results will be ready in mid -2016.

