



The catastrophic earthquake came last month amid a wave of smaller earthquakes throughout the Asia Pacific region.

The 7.7 earthquake left Mandalay on March 28, more than 3,600 people were dead and shook the Thai capital in Bangkok, more than 1,000 km away.

Days before this on March 25, a 6.7 earthquake from the southern island in New Zealand struck.

On April 2, Japan was exposed to an earthquake worth 6 April, on April 4, when an earthquake of April 7 Tonga occurred, and on April 5, Papua New Guinea felt other earthquakes -6.9.

I left the bloodiest Myanmar earthquake in a century of thousands of dead and homeless. (AP image)

Yesterday, Taiwan had an earthquake of 5.8.

None of these smaller earthquakes resulted in deaths or great damage.

But how unusual is that he has a group of earthquakes like this, and should people be in the Asia and Pacific region?

We talked to earthquake scientists to find out.

“Within the normal rate”

Brian Kennett is an honorary professor of earthquake at the Australian National Earth Research College.

He said that earthquakes often arrived in clusters.

He said it was understood that people might be anxious, because there were quite a few time over a short period of time.

“The activity that we had in the region usually spread over months instead of days,” said Dr. Kennett.

However, he said they are often “within the range you expect.”

The Myanmar community in Australia mourns losses

The diaspora in Myanmar in Australia has left the earthquake that has now been killed by more than 3000 people.

“Myanmar's earthquake was strange because it is in a more rare season.

“Until the size -6 is not surprising, it is when it exceeds 7 to start anxiety,” he said.

Di Neenice, an earthquake at the Earthquake Research Center in Melbourne, said that there was no reason to worry about the large number of earthquakes close to each other was a coincidence.

She said: “On average around the world, we see about 18 main earthquakes-7 to 7.9-every year.”

“Most of these things will happen at or near the boundaries of the classes, which are exactly where we have seen this activity in the past few weeks, in NZ, Tonga, Png and Myanmar,” said Dr. Ninis.

She said: “But these earthquakes are not evenly apart throughout any period of time, as they often tend to gather as a result of their randomness.”

Dr. Ninis said that the earthquakes were caused by “a sudden accumulation and release of stress in the Earth's crust.”

Dr. Ninis said: “The larger-size earthquakes often produce a vibration-an increase in the earthquake activity, which can last for several days, weeks, months, or years after that.”

She said that earthquakes throughout the Asia Pacific region were very far from each other, so that they were subsequent tremors from the Myanmar earthquake.

Although the last earthquakes fell along the borders of the Australian painting in India, Dr. Nenis said that they are probably unrelated to them, “in response to the local tectonic forces that generate stress inside the crust.”

“When there is pressure built in the shell, even the large earthquake may not be enough to launch it,” she said.

The pressure will then find a weakness in another place for the explosion, but determining the place where it happened was difficult.

What about Australia?

Australia also felt some tremors during this period.

The border town of Albori in New South Wales was shaken in Victoria with earthquakes worth 3.7 on April 4.

Dr. Ninis said this one was also completely normal.

“We usually test 30-40 earthquakes per week [in south-east Australia]Perhaps 15-20 from 3 to 3.9 every year.

Therefore, while Australia can be affected by the same tectonic movements and the accumulation of pressure that causes earthquakes beyond the north, the effect is steadfast.

The shallow earthquake is 7.7 on March 28, flat buildings throughout Myanmar. (AFP: Zaw htun)

As for being able to predict them better, Dr. Kennett and Dr. Ninis say that science is improving, but “prediction” is a better word.

Specific efforts to save the Myanmar earth

The long -term efforts ended to find the survivors of the devastating earthquake on March 28, where the rescue efforts are replaced by increasing relief and recovery activity.

“Details of the possibility of a specific earthquake, in a specific location, have been expected, over a certain period of time. Expectations can change.”

She said: “One of the examples of the earthquake's expectations in the region-we know that along the borders of the Australian and Pacific plate, the 600-km alpine error has a single opportunity to rupture by 75 percent in the next fifty years.”

“There is a chance of about 80 percent to be a great earthquake, which is 8.0 or higher,” she said.

In Japan, there are long-term expectations of “Mega-Quke” that have been in size for the next thirty years.

The Japanese government recently reviewed its damage from such an event to more than $ 1.8 trillion ($ 3 trillion).

Seismologists improve quickly in terms of prediction, but Dr. Kennett said that useful progress only if the information is implemented.

Dr. Kennett said: “The biggest problem we face is to persuade people that they must build them according to the standards in which he will stand in the event of an earthquake, especially in poor countries.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-04-10/earthquake-in-myanmar-png-asia-seismic-activity/105147738

