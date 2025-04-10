



On March 28, the 7.7 earthquake in Myanmar, also known as Burma, was exacerbating the continuous humanitarian crisis in the country already destroyed by political turmoil and civil war. Last week, in response to the disaster, the Taliban from Swarthmore from Myanmar and Naw Hser Nay Paw (Rosalind) '27 and Sai Nyi HTUT' 28, to the Swarthmore community through an email to collect donations. The Swarthmore campaign is part of a national alliance led by Harvard University students for Myanmar, along with Burmese students in more than 30 institutions across the United States.

“With no water, electricity, or the Internet, communication with my family was very limited,” Bo wrote in the email. Likewise, many people struggle to reach a safe shelter, clean water, health care, communications networks, and electricity – families are separated. The situation is developing in the hour, and we know that human needs are enormous. ”

The most bloody earthquake in the region for decades, caused widespread destruction, especially in the center of Myanmar, where the infrastructure and homes were destroyed. The tremors have also reached damage in Thailand, countries and other neighboring societies. As of now, the official death toll exceeded 4000, with countless individuals injured, missing, and displacing them.

According to the email and “Gofundme”, which is associated with Myanmar Relift, Purmemers participate with Better Burma, a 501 -based Humanitarian Organization (3) in the United States, to assist the two centers in the epicenter of the earthquake. The funds collected will be distributed to the volunteers on the ground and relief organizations. As of now, the campaign has received more than 1700 donations, reaching 85 % of its goal of $ 100,000.

In an interview with Phoenix, PAW and HTUT pointed out that there is no comprehensive coverage by the prevailing international media, and the difficulty of obtaining relief resources to the most affected areas. “Tens of thousands sleep in the open air because they do not have a home to return to it. Uply to help – but because of the devastating infrastructure, wide fires, and disrupting communication, the assistance is limited and slow in access.”

On April 7 at noon, a stand in Myanmar, organized by PAW and HTUT, took place on Parrish Porch in Swarthmore. Despite the rain, more than ten students and members of society attended the memorial event.

PAW and HTUT have opened the protest by thinking about the devastating influence of the earthquake and expressing their thanks for support from society.

“I am not just talking about myself, but for many families who are still in shock, I am still looking, I am still trying to understand them,” said Bao. “We stick to each other, and we stick to hope.”

Fire, “Please continue to speak, to spread the word, support the donation campaign if you can and with help as you can. Myanmar needs sympathy for the world and attention now more than ever.”

After a moment of silence to honor the lost and wounded spirits and was influenced by the earthquake, Hillary Hla, Assistant Director of Services Consulting and Psychological Services (CAPS), participated, quotes that I gathered with it as an American Burmy during this time of hardship and mourning.

“Hope is not blind faith,” I read HLA. “He refused to surrender. It sows trees that you may never see, growing, and combating battles that you may never win, because the battle itself is sacred. Despair is easy, but the work is life. Do not wait for hope, create it.”

