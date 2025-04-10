The beneficiaries publish fake news to exploit the Myanmar earthquake





What is the context?

Creators and social platforms, as the wrong information is immersed in news after the Myanmar earthquake.

Wrong information is immersed in social media after disasters viral posts earn ads funds for creators and platforms alike “Wild West” has a few handrails that prevent fake news

LONDON – Digital activists said that the beneficiaries were flooded with social media with fake news and false videos since a strong earthquake that was destroyed by Myanmar last month, and took advantage of chaos with Clicbait, which could earn tens of thousands of advertising revenues.

Whether it is the exciting images that run viral or fake rescue tales, the plans that prey on severe and delicious concerns of the news that follow any disaster or outbreak of war.

“People only have to assume that there is a lot of wrong information that is taking place,” said Daril West, chief technology researcher at the Brookings Foundation for thinking.

According to the government media, the number of deaths from the Myanmar earthquake on March 28 increased to more than 3,600 people, with 5,000 injuries and hundreds of people are still missing.

This earthquake was the last blow to the 53 million poor Asia country, after the 2021 coup, which brought the army to power and destroyed its economy after a decade of development and initial democracy.

Grassroots Group Digital Insight Lab, which runs Facebook pages that contradict the wrong information and hate speech in Myanmar, said it has seen viral jobs claiming to show the disaster, although videos were filmed in Syria and Malaysia, or created from the zero point by artificial intelligence (AI).

“Many of these reports are re -customizing images and videos from previous unrelated accidents, while others benefit from the content created from artificial intelligence to manufacture wrong novels,” said Windy Research Officer, who used a pseudonym for safety.

Digital experts say the wrong information and misinformation are common on social media after disasters, whether they are familiar pictures, fake videos or wrong novels about rescue efforts.

“When you are offended and misleading, you can climb panic, you can delay your evacuation. You can undermine the confidence that you have in emergency services. It can be really dispersed,” said Janet Elsworth, head of communications at the UNDRG, UNDR.

After Hurricane Helen, parts of the United States last year destroyed, false rumors that accused the government of federal disaster funds to illegal immigrants.

When a huge earthquake struck Turkey and Syria in 2023, killing more than 51,000 people, the fraudsters loaded old videos of tsunami in Japan and Greenland, claiming that it was in actual time shots of the new disaster area.

“We have a wild wild now where anything is going almost. There are very few laws that regulate the online content, and technology companies do not do much to protect people,” West, of the Brookings Foundation, told Conndxt.

A resident is walking through the debris after the death of Hurricane Helen, in Marshall, North Carolina, United States, October 8, 2024. Reuters/Eduardo Monoz

Highlight the information

More than 20 billion dollars were offered in 2024 through the revenue of joint advertisements between social platforms and content creators, according to the technology policy group, to be reformed.

Founder Victoire Rio, who also worked in Myanmar to search for wrong information, said that content creators use platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Tik TOK to get a share of revenues from the ads offered with their posts.

She said that the model stimulates creators to produce viral publications, even if they are liars or created by artificial intelligence, because more opinions and shares that attract them, the more money they earn.

Although it is difficult to calculate an accurate number, the fraudsters managed to earn tens of thousands of dollars during previous crises such as the Myanmar coup 2021.

A study in 2021 by newsguard and COMSCORE told the fact -real analysis company that the wrong information sites earn $ 2.6 billion in digital ads every year.

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, represents more than 60 % of the social advertising market and has more than 3.1 million accounts in 2024, an increase of 55 % in the previous year, according to what must be repaired.

“In the current context in Myanmar, a wide size of the misleading information she sees is financially circulated,” said Rio.

Chinese rescue workers are working on a rivers building site, in the wake of a strong earthquake, in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 31, 2025. Reuters/Strenger

Meta said that they remove the publications that violate their policies, work with partners to expose the wrong claims and transfer this content down the summary, “Few of people see it.”

In January, Mita canceled American fact -examination programs and turned her approach to political content management.

Tiktok said it prohibits misleading content and wrong content on its primary system and the infinite posts are proactively removed after the Myanmar earthquake, directing users to reliable sources.

He said he trained supervisors and fact -examining facts who work in more than 50 languages.

Rio said that the lack of information from Myanmar due to the closure of the Internet was providing wrong information as well.

“You have a huge community of people who resort to Facebook from Myanmar in an attempt to find information. These people are particularly vulnerable to wrong information because they are desperately looking for information,” said Rio.

HTAKE HTAKE Aung, director of the Internet project in Myanmar, who tracks the country's power outage, said the situation endangers.

“Given the nature of Clickbaity and how social media algorithms work, (fake posts) are often at the top of the news file, making people who get high quality information more difficult,” Aung said.

“It hinders a lot of help efforts. Access to information at this time is a life and death situation.”

Reducing risk

Eliška Pírková, chief policy analyst at Group Access Now, said the platforms should do more to give up wrong information rather than rely on community groups to report false content after running.

She said: “access to information is always a lifeline, especially during times of crisis. So (platforms) have very increasing obligations in due care,” she said.

“Local civil society organizations often have to enter and take the burden of escalating and escalating situations. These resources are already very rare because they deal with the crisis on the ground.”

Governments have also been urged to progress.

While the European Union aims to curb technology companies, the United States has gave birth to some protective handrails to accelerate its hegemony over the global market.

Either way, it will take more technology and the large government to address fake news, said Esworth from Undrr, who urged religious leaders, civil society and local media to play their role as well.

“Everyone needs participation,” she said. “It is … about enabling people at every level to do what they need to do.”

