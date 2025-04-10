Undoubtedly an earth





The post foretells on X, which is shared by the handle of self -declared earthquake, epic, earthquake

Peddapalli: Unconfirmed and unspecified message, expecting an earthquake in Ramagundam, which was published by the “X” handle that caused panic in the city of Bit Al -Fahm on Thursday.

The publication, which was shared by the handle of the earthquake announced for itself, predicted an epic (seismic research and analysis), with earthquakes in southern India, near Ramajondam.

“According to research and analysis, an important earthquake was possible near Ramagundam, Teangana, southern India. The tremors may reach near Hydear Abad, Wrangal, and Merafathi from Andra Pradesh and Maharashtra …”

With the sharing of the post by people on various social media platforms, the local population was panicked. There were some who answered the post on the X, asking for information about the precautions to be taken, while many others questioned the authenticity of the prediction. Some also asked Grok AI to verify information and also verify the handle accreditation data. There were no responses to the comments handle below the post.

However, the biography of the handle states that the publications on their account are based on their research and analysis, which were at an “early stage” and that it was only published to record research and time.

