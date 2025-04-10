



On April 9, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the state visited General Min Aung Hang, affected by the main earthquakes in NiB Tao, including the interim hospital run by the International Relief Organization in the Samaritans in the United States.

The Prime Minister's visit to the Myanmar International Convention Center (MICC -1) began in the town of Zabatheri, which was damaged during Mandalay earthquakes on March 28. Accompanied by the Secretary of the General Council, Aung Lin Dodo, Union Minister U Mio Tont, and senior officials, the senior general examined the structural damage of the Conference Center, including the collapsed ceiling panels in the main building, the jade hall, the Ruby Hall, the Emerald Hall, and other meetings. Provide the necessary directions on reform and restoration efforts.

In the aftermath of the MICC-1 inspection, the Prime Minister traveled to the Yan Aung Min Dam in the town of Dakhina Thuiri to assess the temporary reforms made on the cracks caused by the earthquake in the bridge. Officials briefed him on the current dam’s condition, the promotion of sand and soil, and the results of the soil test. Gen. Min Aung Hinging stressed the importance of completing all reforms before the rainy season, preserving the surrounding water gatherings forests, and preserving the reshape areas.

Later in the afternoon, the Great General visited the temporary mobile hospital that was established at the town's stadium in Ward Shui Kyar Dabus, the town of Zabatheri. It is run by the hospital, run by Samaritan's Purse International Relief, has provided free medical care since April 7. Dr. Elliot Tinbini, head of the American medical team, gave an overview of hospital operations and continuous treatments.

The Prime Minister toured the facility, interacted with the patients, and expressed his gratitude to the American government and the American people to help them in time. On the other hand, the American medical team thanked the Myanmar government for its administrative support, which facilitated its humanitarian mission.

The mobile phone hospital, created using container units, is equipped with a full range of modern medical services, including the outpatient, emergency unit, operating rooms, pharmacy and laboratory. The facility includes about 60 beds and has so far performed 20 patients. There are plans to expand services on April 10 with the opening of the intensive care unit (ICU) and two additional rooms for operations.

