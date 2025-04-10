



While Myanmar, which was torn by the civil war, is struggling to recover from a devastating earthquake, the United States is facing criticism that it has abandoned the country at the hour of its need-and gave up global leadership regarding the response to disasters on its competitors.

The 7.7 earthquake, which was struck on March 28 and the killing of thousands, is the first major natural disaster since the Trump administration canceled billions of dollars in life rescue programs under its leadership to dismantle the United States Agency for International Development (the US National Development Agency), the main US Humanitarian Relief Agency.

The American Agency for International Development used to manage most US foreign aid – 61 % of a total budget of $ 71 billion in 2023. But since he took office in January, the Trump administration dismantled thousands of its employees, and reduced 83 % of the US International Development Agency programs – including employees and programs that work to assist Myanmar. On Wednesday, they also announced that all foreign employees will be lay off.

These discounts felt the US response to the Myanmar earthquake, according to experts, as it revealed a vacuum in international relief measures for major disasters.

“He really appears to the ordinary citizen of Myanmar that the United States may have abandoned it,” CNN told CNN.

“The United States not only sent a large amount of help, but only three workers were sent, after that it was later launched while they were on the ground in Myanmar, they help.”

These three employees of the United States Agency for International Development were discharged last week, within days of arrival in Myanmar – they received notifications that their roles will be eliminated in the coming months – Maria Wong, former US Agency for the International Development Agency for CNN.

At least 3550 people died and nearly 5,000 others were injured when the earthquake hit the poor nation in Southeast Asia – which has already endured years of civil war since a military coup in 2021, leaving nearly 20 million people in need of help.

The military government does not control all resource -rich countries, as it fights a group of strong ethnic militias and supportive groups.

“The needs are tremendously,” said Matthew Smith, CEO of the Human Rights Organization, based in neighboring Thailand. “Unfortunately, first aid efforts are not as strong as possible or should be.”

Two days after this earthquake, the United States pledged to help Millions of Myanmar – later to a total of $ 9 million – for emergency shelter, food, medical care and water, according to a spokesman for X from Foreign Ministry spokesman Tami Bruce.

But Smith says that with the minimum staff on the ground, it is not clear how this money will be directed.

Smith said: “No one is to manage this aid, and there is no relief workers on the ground, no publication occurs.”

Foreign Minister Marco Rubio defended the American response in Brussels last week. He said that the United States “is not the government of the world,” adding that although Washington will continue to provide some humanitarian assistance, others must do more.

“There are many other countries in the world and everyone should participate,” said Rubio. “I don't think it is fair to assume that the United States needs to continue to share a 60-70 % of humanitarian aid around the world.”

Comparisons of an earthquake of 7.8 channels that struck Türkiye and Syria in February 2023 were made when the United States deployed hundreds of relief workers and pledged to help $ 185 million.

“In the past, the United States government was definitely one of the most effective response teams in natural disasters on a group scale,” said Smith.

Many countries fill the gap left by the Washington earthquake's response, including China, Russia and India – which sent teams to help, rescue teams and mobile medical units to Myanmar.

“The world cannot depend on American support alone,” said Tom Fletcher, head of the United Nations Humanitarian Affairs – who spent several days to visit the most affected areas of the earthquake.

“The fact that the United States cuts us severely here, as you know, it strikes us everywhere,” Fletcher told CNN on Sunday from Yangon, before leaving the country.

He added that the humanitarian call for this year from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) was not funded by only 7 % – which will hinder relief efforts around the world.

“I was in contact with China, with Russia, other countries that move help in an attempt to ensure that we are as much global support as possible,” said Fletcher.

Besides the human impact of the US decline on assistance, the former official Bencosme said that the assignment of this land for opponents such as Beijing and Moscow is a “strategic mistake” from the perspective of soft power.

“Other actors will fill this void of leadership, which makes it difficult for the United States to benefit from international assistance or international assistance in the future.”

Smith, a Fortify rights, said that some countries that provide assistance to Myanmar also facilitate army attacks on rebel -controlled areas, which have continued since the disaster.

He said: “It is very concerned, and unfortunately, in some respects, the same countries that provide the Military Council in Myanmar with weapons use by the Military Council to kill civilians, these are the same countries that now reach Myanmar to help with help.”

For the residents of the homeless in the Sen region of Mandalay, at the center of the earthquake, aid cannot come quickly enough.

The residents said that the informal settlement of wooden huts was built on the landfill, and the tremors set a large fire that spread quickly.

“The FireBall ball from the ground appeared immediately after the earthquake,” said Ki Thin, who stands on her charred residue in her home. “The fire spread throughout the area and wiped all the 400 homes. Everyone has escaped and now there is nothing.”

“I hope the government authorities will help us,” said Ki Thin. “We are now relying on private donors for a living, but we need support.”

A Senin Ban resident, who did not want to share her name for security reasons, said that the fire was so severe that they could not save any property.

“The entire neighborhood has been reduced to ashes,” she said. “I feel comfortable to have survived. I just want to return my home.”

In the aftermath of the earthquake, the leader of the military council, General Min Aung Haleing, made a rare request for international assistance. But the United Nations Human Rights Office says that the army also uses its routine strategy to prevent human workers from reaching and controlling human workers.

Two weeks after hitting the disaster, workers in affected areas are no longer looking for survivors – they have now turned into a process of recovery and aid.

But the challenges of doing this without the support they need grow.

“We need to use suitable machines to restore objects under the collapsed buildings,” said 41 -year -old A -Moon Khayn, an official of a social assistance association that was working at the scene. “When rescuers do not arrive in time, the bodies become spoiled and distorted,” she said, which makes it difficult to recover the remains.

People who lost their homes also deal with temperatures more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 ° C), along with thunderstorms that reached last week.

“There were winds and heavy rains, and you have people living in tents outside on the street, so this hard situation has already increased,” said Sara Nitzer, Director of Myanmar at the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), based in Yangon.

“We need to make sure that we are already thinking about how to build some temporary shelter for people, and this will also help prevent the spread of the disease as well.”

She added that many of the societies set by the earthquake in Mandalay and the neighboring epic area were already hosting those who were displaced by the civil war, which showed “the flexibility” of Myanmar, but it increases the need for help before more heavy rains reached.

“I think it is a kind of race with the time that we have now, before the seasonal wind season begins here in Myanmar,” Nitzers said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2025/04/10/asia/myanmar-quake-usaid-trump-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

