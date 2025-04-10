



The 7.7 -year -old earthquake that struck in central Myanmar on March 28 caused widespread destruction, claiming thousands of lives and massive destruction of property.

The tremors of the earthquake also caused the cracks of landing and deep cracks throughout the region, and revealed the buried monuments and forgotten ancient monuments.

According to local reports near TADA-U, a town in central Myanmar, about 10 km (6.2 miles) from the regional capital of Mandalay, large ruins have emerged that archaeologists believe that it could be the remains of “water palace” from the era of the Konbaung family.

The Connapopening dynasty, also known as the third Burmese Empire, was the last Burma rule from 1752 to 1885 until it was included by the British Empire during the Burmese Anglo wars.

The palace is likely to serve the royal city of Ratnapura Ava (meaning the “city of gemstones”), which is the capital of an imperial empire for the successive Burmese kingdoms from the fourteenth to the nineteenth century.

Ratnapura Ava is located in INWA, 3.6 miles north of TADA-U, which has been sacked over the centuries and rebuilt several times. The capital was finally abandoned after being destroyed by a series of major earthquakes in March 1839.

According to experts, open rubble includes foundational structures, stairs and wings effects, which closely identical to the illustrations in the old manuscripts written on the palm sheet.

Discovery offers a rare glimpse into the Myanmar past and raises hopes for more archaeological disclosure as research continues in the area affected by the earthquake.

Credit Ras: The National Antiquities and Museum Department

Sources: The National Antiquities and Museum Department

