Myanmar: The United Nations seeks an additional 240 million dollars to support relief from the earthquake





The 7.7 -sized earthquake – which struck March 28 – led to more than 3,600 people, was injured by 4,800 people and left 184 still missing.

The disaster affected more than nine million people in 58 towns, with thousands of buildings, including hospitals and schools, to ruins. The wireless tremors continue in the most affected areas, which exacerbates an actually terrible humanitarian crisis.

In response, United Nations agencies call for an additional $ 241.6 million to help those in the most affected areas, with $ 134 million in the 2025 humanitarian plan and response to Myanmar – issued in December 2024.

The revised plan determines about two million newly affected people in urgent need of help, adding to 4.3 million people who were already in need before the earthquake.

Myanmar was already in a crisis in front of the catastrophe, as nearly 20 million – nearly a third of the population – needed humanitarian assistance and protection, amid a brutal civil war between the forces of the Military Council that seized power in February 2021 and the miles of this opposition.

Paddle

During a visit to Myanmar, the United Nations Special Envoy, Julie Bishop, met the societies destroyed by the earthquake and urged international support for both immediate relief and long -term reconstruction.

She repeated the urgent need for a ceasefire to enable the humanitarian response and recovery.

She said: “We need to continue the desire to stop the shooting, stop the killing, and stop the conflict so that human workers, search and rescue teams and those involved in rebuilding and reconstruction have a space to work safely and safely.”

Mrs. Bishop described the destruction as “tragic” and praised the elasticity of the survivors.

She said, “I am particularly surprised by those who lost their homes but are determined to rebuild in the rubble,” stressing the need for global support.

“The international community has an important role that plays in supporting additional financing during this specified time of need, but also uses their influence to ensure … that all actors in this conflict put their arms and focus their efforts on restoring the life of the people of the Myanmar broken.”

A sunken response

United Nations agencies have stated that the vital public services in Myanmar, which have already been strained by conflict and instability, are now soaked.

The United Nations Fund of the United Nations (UNICEF) said in a humanitarian bulletin that the remaining health facilities in Myanmar have a decisive shortage of medical supplies.

The destruction or destruction of more than 193 healthcare centers and 2,311 schools, while continuous infrastructure failures led to food lack, high prices and increased risk of infectious diseases.

A group of acute water diarrhea (AWD) was already reported in SAGAING and Mandalay, exacerbated by the destruction of sewage systems.

Moreover, the intense heat-which reaches 44 ° C (111 degrees Fahrenheit)-and heavy rain in their season have worsened increasing conditions for the survivors, and many of them remained homeless.

Open and fragile infrastructure

The earthquake also raised concerns about the fragile infrastructure in Myanmar.

The United Nations Economic and Social Committee of Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) has warned that rebuilding roads, bridges and major public buildings should be given priority to prevent future disasters from maturity at a similar level of damage.

“This is not optional – it is a social and economic necessity,” the committee said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2025/04/1162111 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos