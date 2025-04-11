



The Myanmar Military Council confirmed its plans to hold elections in December, as the country is struggling to be exposed to the great damage of the strong earthquake last month.

In a notice published in Light New Global New Global New New New State, the UEC Committee (UEC) confirmed again that its previously announced plan to conduct the survey in December and said that “individuals or groups who intend to apply for permission to establish a political party must submit their requests no later than May 9, 2025.”

The Electoral Commission also appointed a delegate from Soe as a deputy to its chairman, in a move that he said aimed at “guaranteeing the duties of the Syndicate Committee more effectively and providing greater support for the chairman of the committee.” Irrawaddy described the appointment of UEC Vice President as “unprecedented”.

Since the seizure of power from the National Democratic Government of Democracy (NLD) in February 2021, Min Ong Hulang has gambling that the elections, by starting the transition from open military rule to a more hijab civil form, will help stimulate the end of the current conflict and allow the government to flexible international leadership.

But Junta has no intention to allow an unrestricted electoral process. In 2023, SAC resolved 40 political parties, including NLD, which won the 2015 and 2020 elections in a landslide. Government media reported on Tuesday that 71 political parties have now registered or re -registered under the Law on Registration of Political Parties issued in the same year, though, with the exception of the unrestricted participation of NLD, is unlikely that the democratic world will accept the electoral result.

However, after frequent delay, Gen appeared. Min Aung Hlaing, leader of Junta, to hold elections before the end of the year. During a speech at NayPyidaw's annual armed forces day display on March 27, Min Aung Hlaing urged the regime's opponents to put out their weapons and participate in the political process. He also promised that the Board of Directors of the Military State (SAC) would transfer the authority to “the government that was formed as a result of the elections.”

On March 28, the day after Main Ong Hinging's speech, Central Myanmar was exposed through two main earthquakes, with particularly devastating effects on the regions of Mandalay, epic, naypyidaw, and lower effects in parts of Shan, Baju and Magoy. As of Tuesday, the number of official deaths in the Military Council reached 3649, with 5,018 injuries and 145 missing. Large numbers of buildings, including schools, Buddhist monasteries, and hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, while the roads have collapsed and bridges collapsed. As the slim army extended due to the civil war and the loss of work in many parts of the earthquake area, the rescuers struggled to withdraw the survivors from the ruins of the collapsed buildings at the heat of the maximum drought season.

The earthquake's destruction raised doubts about the military council election plan, which has already been repeatedly delayed since the 2021 military coup. However, the Myanmar army has never left a natural disaster on its way “different political road maps”. In the aftermath of the 2008 destroyed hurricane, which killed more than 100,000 people in southern Myanmar, the Council at that time was pressured with a constitutional referendum. In the most destroyed areas by Nargis, the referendum happened three weeks after the hurricane, a timetable that is much shorter than what is now considered in the elections.

In fact, the biggest obstacle to the elections will not be the recovery of the earthquake, but rather the preserved political position that prevails in most countries. Since the announcement of its plans to hold elections shortly after the coup, it has witnessed an upgraded resistance to its rule in many parts of the country, which forced it over and repeatedly to extend the six -month -old emergency.

Large areas in the country are now under the control of ethnic armed groups or civilian militias, including important areas in the central dry area of ​​Myanmar, which the army has historically considered a stronghold. Other areas are highly competing to allow elections. This reflects these difficulties, it is not possible to complete the pre -election census that was held late last year except in 145 of the town of Al -Bilad 330.

