



The World Health Organization (WHO) issues a warning of health services reported in 70% of its surveyed offices in the country as a result of a sudden suspension and reducing official development assistance (OT) for health. Findings, based on a rapid assessment of a quickly developing situation, cause concern about potentially deeper and extended effects on health systems and services around the world, especially in vulnerable and fragile environments. This requires urgent action and international response. New stock Rapid take Carried out in March to April 2025. With 108 WHO offices, primarily in low and lower and medium-grade countries, it shows that many countries work to increase or divert financing from domestic and alternative external sources to deal with gaps. However, up to 24% of the WHO Office in the country, it suggests that the budget reduction is already translated into increased payments from pocket. A bad and vulnerable probable risk that has an additional burden of these influences. “These results are painting a worrying picture of the impact of sudden and unplanned cuts to help in the health of millions of people,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, Director General. “Although these cuts are shock, they also trigger an accelerated transition from help addiction to sustainable confidence, based on domestic resources. Many countries seek support and who works with them to recognize and adapt the most effective measures.” Supplies take reports Enable an early recording and insights from the WHO office that cooperate closely with ministries, providing regular support for politics and planning health systems. Stocks are aimed at identifying emergency support countries should avoid catastrophic effects on population health and directing the monitoring situation that develops rapidly. Key findings from stock display the following. The suspensions and reductions of the ODA disrupt all the functions of the health system, with the most commonly reported influences on health readiness and response to emergencies (70%), public health control (66%), services (58%), humanitarian aid (56%), and health and care (54%).

Health services are disrupted throughout the Committee in at least one -third of the reacts, with high levels of disorders recorded in the detection and response response, malaria, HIV, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, family planning and child health services.

The nature and proportion of services disorders are comparable to those perceived during the pandemic peak-19 periods in some settings.

A critical deficiency in the availability of medicines and health products leaves a third of countries responding without goods for the main areas of the service.

The break in Oda has led to losing jobs for health and care workers in more than half of the countries that have also responded to significant training disorders. Information systems are particularly affected because the key collection of health data is disturbed. Over 40% of countries have been disorders in key information systems, including collaborative supervision and emergency system systems, health control information systems, reporting systems specific to illness, laboratory information systems and Household/Population Survey.

Eighty-one of the 108 WHO offices expressed the need to support the wide range of healthcares, including innovative financing and mobilization of resources, targeted technical assistance and support. Considering the rapidly developing context, which over time will monitor the situation and hire a global health community, including partners and donor agencies, to inform the emergency plans of response to alleviate the deepening of the Earth and allow greater sustainability. Note to the editors: These findings represent a recording of situations in health care systems and health services in the context of the developing situation. The older WHO WHO period was tested from March 7 to April 2, 2025. To ensure that the contributions and observations on the impact of the Od -e -EI decrease in structured research. WHA edit in countries with low and lower and medium incomes in all six regions involved in this research. They do not reflect the official positions of government in countries, territories and areas. Who has a global presence in 150+ locations by putting the central focus on countries and population, working to protect and improve the health of all, everywhere. More information.

