World Mother and Newborns' health rally marks World Health Day 2025
On the occasion of World Health Day 2025. Dedicated Healthier beginnings, hoping for the futureOver 100 global offices of the World Health Organization (WHO) organized a broad public advocacy action in cooperation with Member States, Communities, Healthcare Watches, Partner and Donor Agency and Civil Society Organizations.
Unprecedented global action for defense of mother and infant health services emphasizes the importance of Protection of Critical Services for Mother's Health, Newborn which are increasingly under the threat of a funding challenge that affect the global health sector.
World Health Day 2025. Action Who
African region
- Angola He launched a dynamic Live Facebook campaign and a media campaign with UNICEF and UNFPA and partners.
- Burundi He orchestrated a 10-day celebration with visits to the Clinic for Refugees, Education of School Diseases and Mother's health workshops.
- Central African Republic He hosted a celebration of the presidential level that launched a maternal health folder with media reporting throughout the country.
- Chad He mobilized 250 UN Volunteers for the campaign and culminated in the celebrations of the Ministerial Ceremony and the Refugee Camp.
- Republic of Congo Highlighted the high walk of the Talk event with a regional director to launch a death of the mother's management system, among other things event.
- Chamber held a joint event with family health administration.
- The shore of ivory Round -up reproductive health of women with disabilities through strong information and data exhibitions.
- Eritrea Conducted competitions in knowledge and visits to the community in the homes for the maternal waiting homes, led by the Minister of Health, among other events.
- Eswatin Organized community dialogues on mothers' problems with strategic media on multiple platforms.
- Gambia It is celebrated with media engagement on national radio and TV networks.
- Guinea implemented vaccination campaigns throughout the country, with free consultation and efforts at a high level.
- Lesotho hired a premiere at an event in a community that supplemented university discussions and a scientific symposium.
- Liberia held an event to talk to the Ministry of Health.
- Madagascar Combined official ceremonies with free health services, videos, among many other activities, including an energetic Zumba fitness event.
- Malawi delivered a bilingual media campaign with Minister of Health resolving the priority of mother's health and newborns.
- Small Perinatal clinic facilities are shown through an official ceremony and comprehensive media reporting.
- Mauritania Mixed cultural performance with scientific panels on reproductive health in high -influence ceremony.
- Nigeria: Who are Nigeria, Moh and partners organized a walk to sensitize the improvement of mothers and newborns, ending the dead in the death and priority of women's well -being.
- South Sudan: in the midst of permanent security issues, no public events were held but advocate messages They were spread.
- Republic of Sierra Leone He made a visit to the first lady to his mother's hospital together with a diplomatic tour of health monitoring institutions.
- South Africa produced videos on the impact and coordinated joint statements with the National Health Department through media platforms.
- Uganda Published convincing stories about the interests of human interests about the health of the mother, along with the dialogues of politics and health examinations in the community, among many other events (see here).
- Zambia Posted a presidential video message that emphasizes partnerships for mother's health and community assistance initiative (also see here and here).
- Tanzania:: Who joined the Ministry of Health and Partner for the pinnacle of National Health Week.
WHO REGIVALS OF AMERICA/PAN AMERICAN HEALTH ORGANIC
- Bahama Started SIP+ Initiative for Mother's Health through a strategic conference for journalists and social media campaigns.
- Erupt He hosted a media breakfast with the Ministry of Health with a target video for multiple platforms.
- Chile In partnership with the Ministry of Health to start a campaign throughout the country with a permanent media presence.
- Colombia He presented traditional midwives together with technical experts on the ministerial panel on reducing mothers mortality.
- Cuba He celebrated zero death cases of his mother in Villa Clara's province through the festival and scientific symposium with multiple agencies.
- Guatemala Provided participation of Vice -Presidents to launch high campaigns at the National Palace.
- Guyana Converted the Rosignol Health Center into the center of the community with the health fair and living social media (also see here).
- Haiti He started the National Health Week with Prime Minister with thematic days and health fairs throughout the country.
- Surum He combined a public health fair with a technical forum on implementation of perinatal health information system.
- Trinidad and Tobago Strategic advertisements placed in the main newspapers in which SIP success is emphasized.
Who the Eastern Mediterranean Region
- Bahrain Coordinated common UN UN Medical Event Memorials with Media campaign without a platform, among other events (see here and here).
- Djibuti He celebrated the two World Health Calendar and 40 years who attended a focus on his mother's health.
- Jordan launched a Let's talk about health Vide from the Who Country Office to share insights and inspiration of change.
- Iraq He designed a comprehensive health week with daily topics involving young people, media and community volunteers.
- Kuwait Provided main national TV coverage with coordinated messages on social networks (see here and here).
- Oman He has mobilized a multinist response that integrates a higher education institution in mothers' health initiatives.
- Pakistan Engaged government officials in high visibility events supplemented with stories of human interest and OP-eds.
- Tunisia Implemented by Health Championship Week with visits to the center and bilingual media campaign.
Who the European region
- Republic of Armenia Combined provincial and ministerial leadership in a health event of women with national TV covered.
- Republic of Azerbaijan He inaugurated the top simulation laboratory at the Azerbaijan Medical University with national television.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina Distributed ministerial certificates together with strategic OP-eds in local newspapers.
- Bulgaria Honorary Bulgarian nurses campaign that supports a new national nursing strategy with UNICEF reinforcement.
- Cyprus They launched a national mental health strategy together with the initiatives of breastfeeding.
- Čehija He met World Health Day to enhance the national alcohol action plan through the events of high press.
- Estonia Published by an influential OP-eds that supports vaccination in early childhood with a campaign for multiple stakeholders on social networks.
- Hellenic Republic They have discovered European quality standards for children/youth mental health services with professional consultation.
- Hungary He launched a targeted campaign on heat influences during pregnancy with professional recommendations.
- Kazakhstan He has mobilized the University of Ministry of Health and Astana for a dynamic event in an interview.
- Kirgian Republic Engaged university students through specialized conversations on mother and infants' health priorities.
- Montenegro He provided an interview with national television together with the initiative to stop smoking for pregnant women.
- North Macedonia He combined media briefing with a medical association and the premiere reporting time on national TV news.
- Republic of Moldova He produced a national TV health series supplemented by school campaigns and breastfeeding caravans.
- Romania Kanguroic care of the mother was exhibited through an exhibition of strategic partners and technical rounds.
- Serbia Illuminated Belgrade Tower with a campaign message together with interviews in the media.
- Türkiye He illuminated the iconic Atacule landmark while hosted by the University Seminar with the Ministry of Health and the UN Agency.
- Turkmenistan He organized a dialog for bicycles and young people with members of the health network.
- The Republic of Uzbekistan He discovered Mural's health for mothers at the national center of mother and child with an influencer video series.
Who's the Southeast Asian region
- Bangladesh hosted a national event in a memorial auditorium Osman with the addition of newspapers and activities at the district level.
- Butane He combined a walk through team construction with a celebration with video messages to the Minister of Health.
- India Exposed achievements in reducing the mortality rate of mothers and child through a regional webinar (also sees here).
- Indonesia He celebrated 75 years of WHO partnership through an online talk show and a targeted social media campaign.
- Nepal A prominent reduction in mortality rates through ministerial messages and video testimonies.
- Sri Lanka He delivered a specialized webinar series on the topics of mothers' health with the submission of technical policies.
- Thailand Focused on the care of early infants through the health care department with regional voices.
- Timor-go Launched every newborn action plan together with the Ministry of Health–WHO exhibition and technical seminar.
Who western Pacific area
- Cambodia Related healthcare professionals across the country through virtual gathering with parliamentary engagement.
- China The ministerial leadership for the event of the National Health Commission, which contains videos of the General Director.
- Lao People's Democratic Republic He published a joint article WR/Minister of Health with the planned UN MCH event.
- Mongolia At the same time, he launched the initiative of a healthy infant and a program of removal of cervical cancer.
- Independent State of Papua Nova Guinea implemented a comprehensive series of activities, including regulatory workshops and initiatives to prevent violence.
- Southern Pacific He coordinated a joint edition with regional partners as he launched the platform WHO South Pacific LinkedIn.
- Solomon islands They celebrated the achievements of mothers and children with medical workers and ministry officers.
- Socialist Republic of Vietnam He joined with the Young Doctors Association for Hanoi event with strategic opinions in national media.
The world's actions mentioned above, among many others, create a strong response to the global calls that have been published by UN agencies on World Health Day, raising an alarm on the threat of a large return form of maternal and newborns.
World Health Day 2025 is celebrating who is the 77th birthday and begins a one -year campaign on mother and newborn health. Who calls on the Government and the health community to enhance efforts to end the death of mothers and newborns and to prioritize a female long -term health and well -being.
