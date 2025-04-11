Who drives the first guidelines on the diagnosis, treatment and care of meningitis





The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced its first global guidelines for meningitis, treatment and treatment and carewith the aim of accelerating detection, ensuring timely treatment and improve long care for those affected. Gathering the latest evidence -based recommendations, guidelines provide a critical tool for reducing death and disability caused by the disease. Despite the effective treatment and vaccines against some forms of meningitis, the disease remains a significant global threat of health. Bacterial meningitis is the most dangerous form and can become fatal within 24 hours. Many pathogens can cause meningitis with estimated 2.5 million cases globally in 2019. These include 1.6 million cases of bacterial meningitis, which resulted in approximately 240,000 deaths. About 20% of people infected with bacterial meningitis develop long -term complications, including a disability that affect the quality of life. The disease also carries high financial and social costs for individuals, families and communities. “Bacterial meningitis kills one of the six people who are hitting, and many others leave permanent health challenges,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “The implementation of these new guidelines will help save life, improve long care for those affected by meningitis and strengthen health systems.” Meningitis can affect anyone anywhere, and in any age, however, the load of the disease remains especially high in countries with low and medium income and in the settings that experience large epidemics. The biggest burden of the disease is noticed in the Subsahar Africa region, which is often referred to as “belt meningitis”, which is exposed to high risk of repetitive meningococcal meningitis epidemics. Recommendations for clinical management of meningitis in children and adults Improving the clinical management of meningitis is crucial to reducing mortality and morbidity, minimizing long -term complications and disability and improving the quality of life of affected individuals and communities. New guidelines provide recommendations based on evidence for clinical control of children over one month, adolescents and adults with acute meningitis acquired in the community. They deal with all aspects of clinical care, including diagnosis, antibiotic therapy, additional treatment, supporting care and long -term effect management. Considering the similarities in the clinical presentation, approaches to diagnosis and management through various forms of acute meningitis obtained in the community, guidelines also deal with bacterial and viral causes. The guidelines make recommendations for nepademian and epidemic settings, the latter replaced the previous Who's 2014 guidelines, which were covered by The response of meningitis outbreaks. As the settings of restricted resources have the largest burden of meningitis, these guidelines have been specially developed to provide technical guidelines suitable for implementation in low and medium income countries. The guidelines are intended for the use of healthcare professionals at first and second level institutions, including emergency, hospital and ambulance services. Politics, health planners, academic institutions and civil society organizations can also use them to inform the construction of capacity, education and research. Defeats meningitis by 2030. The guidelines contribute to the wider Defeats meningitis by 2030. The Global Plan of the Road, adopted in 2020 by the Temae of the WHO Member States, aimed at: removing the epidemics of bacterial meningitis, reduce bacterial meningitis cases that can be prevented by a vaccine by 50% and death by 70%, and reduce disabilities and improve the quality of life after meningitis. Achieving these goals requires a coordinated effect on five key areas: Diagnosis and treatment: Faster detection and optimal clinical control. The prevention and control of the epidemic: Developing new approachable vaccines, achieving high immunization and covering, and improvement of willingness and response response. Disease Supervision: Strengthening the monitoring system for directing prevention and control. Him and support for those affected by meningitis: Ensuring early recognition and improved approach to care and support for the consequences of meningitis. Advocacy and engagement: Increasing political commitment and involvement in countries plans, a better public understanding of meningitis and an increased awareness of the right to prevention, care and care services. With these guidelines, which the countries provide a critical tool for closing defects in the diagnosis, treatment and care of meningitis, ensuring that more people receive timely treatment and long -term support.

