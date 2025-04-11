



ROME – In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that struck Myanmar on March 28, the United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization (Food and Agriculture Organization) increased the emergency response to support rural communities that were severely affected by livelihoods.

More than 3.7 million hectares of agricultural land through the main agricultural areas – the epic, Maguwa, Mandalay, and Shan – are exposed to the earthquake. These regions produce a third of Myanmar pills and about 80 percent of the atom, and represent a large share of livestock in the country.

“The initial analysis of the United Nations shows that more than nine million people were affected by this earthquake,” said Fyu representative in Myanmar Yuka McKino. “Farmers lost their fields. Families were without homes, and entire societies were struggling to rebuild. The areas that have become more difficult were already facing challenges from constant instability, broken supply chains, limited workers, and difficulties in reaching agricultural inputs.”

Decisive damage to agriculture and livelihoods

The earthquake caused widespread damage to crops, irrigation infrastructure, storage facilities, agricultural equipment and inputs, which disrupts food production severely. The landslides, tremors, and cracks, especially the towns, such as TAUNGOO, Sagaing, Shwebo, Oktwin, and Nyaungshwe.

Permanent crops – including rice, oil seeds and vegetables – were destroyed before harvesting in several locations. Farmers in Nyaungshwe lost all vegetable crops, while in the town of Taungoo, do Inn Village Track, all rice fields were eliminated. The earthquake also affected livestock and fisheries, which caused the collapse of shelters and the destruction of raw materials and fish spaces, which exacerbated the crisis of agricultural societies already proven due to market conflicts.

Not only did many of the affected farmers lose their homes, but now they face a decisive shortage of seeds, fertilizers and other inputs before the decisive monsoon season.

Responding to the emergency cases of the Food and Agriculture Organization

Under the Flash Call, the organization requests $ 8.3 million to reach nearly 71,000 people or nearly 14,400 families in the most affected rural areas between April and September 2025. The organization's response will combine financial assistance, agricultural inputs and support to help agricultural societies to restore livelihoods and prepare for upcoming crops.

The main response activities include:

Providing financial assistance to affected families to meet immediate food, living, agricultural needs, and enabling recovery and preparation for the seasonal wind season. Distributing vegetable production packages to the selected targeted beneficiaries, enabling rapid access to nutritious food, nutritional statements, statements, statements, drafting, formulation, formulation, drafting, statements, statements, statements, statements, and noisy statements, to produce the winter season to maintain and enter food supplies. Critical interventions for work aims to reform and rehabilitate damaged rural infrastructure, such as irrigation channels, markets, agricultural roads, small bridges and agriculture affected by the landslide.

Food and Agriculture response gives priority to restoring critical food production, providing rapid support for income, and rebuilding the basic infrastructure so that rural families can recover food and prepare their livelihoods. The response plan is in line with the broader humanitarian efforts according to the attractiveness of Flash Flash Un Myanmar and reflects the organization's commitment to ensure that no farms are left in the recovery process.

The goals and financing shown in this urgent call aims to complete the ongoing and medium -sized efforts of the broader organization to help 400,000 people in Myanmar under the 2025 humanitarian needs plan, which requires $ 28.5 million in total financing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fao.org/newsroom/detail/earthquake-in-myanmar–as-the-planting-season-nears–fao-scales-up-emergency-response-for-farmers/en The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos