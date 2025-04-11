



Strong earthquakes in Myanmar caused catastrophic destruction. Survivors urgently need cash support. Please donate now.

On March 28, 2025 at around 1 pm local time, a strong earthquake destroyed 7.7 huge areas of Myanmar, followed by a strong and powerful atmosphere of 6.4 and smaller tremors since then. It is estimated that up to 10.1 million people have been subjected to a very strong and strong vibration; And 7,000 people vibrate the violence (more vibrating). Myanmar military leaders issued a rare request for urgent international humanitarian assistance and announced the state of emergency in six regions. The country has one of the most severe humanitarian crisis in the world with an estimated 19.9 million people in need of humanitarian assistance, which is more than a third of the population.

Earthquakes multiply a human funding crisis already

People in Myanmar were already facing a severe humanitarian crisis, with more than 19 million people – more than a third of the population – needed help.

Via Myanmar, an estimated 3.5 million people were already internally injured, as many live in temporary shelters, informal camps or bush where they face a severe shortage of basic services and resources such as food and clean water. The Sagaing region, which witnessed some of the most huge tremors, was already hosting 1.3 million people internally displaced – a third of all people internally displaced in the country.

Now, millions of people in Myanmar are exposed to the effects of the earthquake, which affects the access to safe shelter, food, clean water and medical care

Children are among the most affected. More than half (55 %) already live in poverty, while 45 % of teenagers are outside school. Educational and health services are severely disrupted and often on the brink of collapse. The outbreak of cholera was reported in June 2024. Pacificant displacement sites are particularly exposed to the spread of diseases. The region is currently witnessing severe heat, with daily temperatures reaching 30s degrees Celsius, which doubles health risks. As Myanmar approaches the rainy season, only diseases such as cholera and malaria are expected to expand.

According to the Global Climate Risk Index, Myanmar is among the best three most affected countries than harsh air events such as hurricanes and seasonal floods. In the 2024 rainy season, Myanmar witnessed severe floods. Crops and agricultural lands were immersed, affecting food production and destroying livelihoods. 15 million people in Myanmar face acute food insecurity and are said about 2 million people are at risk of starvation. 40 % of young children lack nutritious meals.

Charitable associations members in December need to increase their response quickly

DEC members have a long -term presence in Myanmar, and charitable societies have already supported the affected societies. 14 of December 15, member charities were already working in Myanmar directly or through local and national partners, and they are present in the areas most affected by earthquakes. They are currently evaluating the situation with their local and patriotic partners, as some have already started to respond as the needs are clear.

Local partners are a major part of any DEC response. Our member charitable institutions have strong local links with community, religious leaders and elderly people, and they have negotiated locally to ensure that they are able to assist the people who need them more. These relationships help ensure access to intended beneficiaries. DEC plays a role in supervision to ensure accountability and transparency.

How to coordinate DEC and bring added value to its response

DEC's membership has a wide range of 15 UKS leadership of humanitarian charities, targeting support for weak groups, which means that we are coordinating an effective response in the United Kingdom of Charity of all aspects of the disaster.

Dec also allows us to discover duplication, gaps in programming, support for cost -effective purchases, and ensure a high level of transparency and accountability through membership.

We get funding for the desired place, quickly, with flexibility to adapt the response. Charitable societies will know the introduction before any public ads, how much you can expect to obtain from the Dec's appeal. This means that they can start expanding their operations immediately in anticipation of the very flexible financing they will get from the DEC call.

Lights: How do charities members respond in December to this disaster

shelter

Create shelters that society leads to societies affected by societies, especially women and children. These shelters will include washing facilities, community kitchens, and cash programs for business and shock support programs. Distributions of shelter elements in emergency and non -nutrients, such as tarpaulin and blankets, from traction stock. Structural assessments to determine the safety of the main infrastructure.

Water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash)

Clean drinking water distribution. Distributing cleaning and dignity groups using traction stock.

Multiple purposes

Members have begun to distribute cash to families and make needs assessments and create criteria for additional cash distributions.

health

Distribution of first aid groups in the camps and delivery of medical services through mobile clinics. • Distributing emergency medications and auxiliary devices such as moving chairs.

food

Food distributions for societies, directly to families or through community response initiatives.

protection

Mental health services of the earthquake affected by societies. Support for children who had an earthquake.

In the appeal of the last December earthquake, 15,986 pounds funded a clinic to improve the feeding of 8,735 women.

In the appeal of the last December earthquake, 36,793 pounds covered the cost of reforming four damaged schools to help children return to education.

In the appeal of the last December earthquake, 99,803 pounds provided 15,015 people with an emergency ready after the earthquake.

Please consider presenting an urgent gift for our life saving call.

In the photo: People stand after the debris of a collapsed building in Mandalay, Myanmar, on March 28, 2025 after the earthquake.

Photo: Main Sai Ong/AFP/Getty.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glasgowchamberofcommerce.com/news/news/2025/april/11/myanmar-earthquake-appeal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos