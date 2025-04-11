



The US Human Rights Office said that the Military Council in Myanmar is blocking the humanitarian aid critical of the earthquake victims in the areas where opposition to its rule.

The United Nations also said that it has been investigating dozens of reported attacks by the ruling military council against its opponents since it struck the earthquake in late March 2025. These include air strikes, 16 of which came after an early announcement in April.

The United Nations Law Office said that the humanitarian situation, especially in the areas outside the control of the Military Council, is a catastrophic. The 7.7 -size earthquake, one of the strongest that struck Myanmar in a century, wandered homes of 28 million people, cleansing buildings, settling societies, and leaving many residents without food and water.

A week after the disaster, the number of deaths exceeded 3000.

“The air strikes are shocking and shocking and need to stop immediately – the focus should be on human recovery,” Shamdasani said.

Nations rushed to help a country of Southeast Asia, provide critical supplies, rescue and recovery.

The Military Council announced the ceasefire after days of the earthquake, as it did at least one of the ethnic armed groups fighting the military regime in the four -year civil war in the country, according to the newspaper “Euwadi”. However, the clashes continued in areas where the earthquake arrived strongly, as the air strikes of the civilian regime and resistance groups targeted, according to the Myanmar newspaper.

“Aid restrictions are part of a strategy to prevent aid to the population [the junta] James Rodihafer, head of the Myanmar team at the United Nations Human Rights Office, said:

Millions of people were affected by the moderate civil war, which caused the JUNTA coup in February 2021 to overthrow the democratically elected government. The country's agricultural economy was mainly destroyed, and more than 3.5 million people have been destroyed from their homes, health care and other critical services devastating.

