Myanmar: Military strikes continue amid efforts to respond to the earthquake





“In a moment, the only focus on ensuring the humanitarian aid of the disaster areas should be, the army has instead launched attacks,” said Ravenny Shamdasani spokesman in Geneva.

She said that since the disaster of March 28, the military forces were said to have carried out more than 120 attacks, and had occurred more than half after it was scheduled to enter the ceasefire on April 2.

Destroyed areas

Most attacks included air and artillery strikes, including in areas affected by the earthquake.

She added: “Several strikes have been reported in the populated areas, as it seems that many strikes that reach random attacks and violating the principle of proportionality in international humanitarian law.”

Myanmar was already facing a political and humanitarian crisis, human rights and the economic crisis before the earthquake was hit.

The game seized power from the democratically elected government in February 2021 and participated in a brutal civil war with the opposition militias.

Aid obstacles, a pardon call

Ms. Shamdasani said that the head of the United Nations Human Rights Volcker Turk calls on the army to remove any obstacles to assistance to delivery and stop military operations.

She pointed out that the areas in the earthquake center in Sagaing, especially those controlled by the army opponents, were forced to rely on the local community's responses to search and rescue, and meet the basic needs.

“When the traditional Thingyan season begins and the start of a new year on Sunday in Myanmar, we call for joint efforts to help those who need a large extent.”

In this regard, OHCHR called on the army to announce the Amnesty Full Organization for the detainees, which it has imprisoned since February 2021, including state adviser Ung San Suu Ki and President Yu Win Mint.

A “perfect storm” for the disease

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is concerned that the earthquake has created a “ideal storm for the emergence of infectious diseases.”

Eric Ribera, head of UNICEF, said that even before the disaster, the country faced the outbreak of preventive and infectious vaccine diseases such as measles, malaria, dengue and cholera.

“The situation is now more dangerous for people, especially children, in these areas affected by the earthquake,” said to the United Nations News.

Mr. Ribaira explained that earthquakes provoke the displacement of the population that can lead to crowded areas, such as temporary shelters, while water and sewage systems are disrupted, causing polluted water supply and bad hygiene conditions.

He added that children may get respiratory infections from dust and debris from collapsed buildings.

UNICEF helps provide clean drinking water and sanitation, as well as the necessary supplies so that pregnant women can provide them safely.

Mr. Ribera said: “Until now, we have reached about 700 pregnant women and patients with newborn delivery and clean groups. We are planning to reach a lot, in the coming days.”

UNICEF and Aid partners have also published public medical groups to cover about 250,000 people for the next three months, but he stressed that more support is very important.

He said: “The needs are huge, and we must do everything we can to prevent the outbreaks of these outbreaks and make sure that women can safely communicate their children and that the general population has urgent medical support when they need them.”

United Nations Fill in aid

This week, the United Nations and the partners made a call of $ 275 million as an addition to a humanitarian plan to reach about 1.1 people in Myanmar.

The earthquake pushed two million people to rely on aid. They join nearly 20 million others who already need humanitarian assistance.

United Nations agencies, partners and member states quickly mobilized aid, including medical care, shelter, safe water, hygiene tools, and food.

To enhance the efforts on the ground, the United Nations Emergency Response Fund (CERF) allocated an additional $ 5 million to respond to the earthquake, which follows a previous payment of $ 5 million.

