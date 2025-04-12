



Two weeks after hitting a strong earthquake of 7.7 Myanmar size, the emergency volume is still revealed. More than 3000 people have lost their lives and others missing. Search efforts continue in the six worst areas through the earthquake, as homes, health centers and food stores have been destroyed.

But amid destruction, societies gather. The tremendous power of people in Myanmar shines.

“The Myanmar people have very high elasticity. Everyone loves helping and everyone contributes in their own way.”

Ralph Thil, a rural manager to work against hunger in Myanmar

Solidarity and cooperation are two decisions, as Myanmar also faces a severe heat. Families carry high temperatures of 40 ° C. People in cities such as Yangon have electricity limited, some of whom have power for three or four hours only a day.

Work against hunger works in Myanmar for more than 30 years. Our programs include responding to food insecurity, providing clean water, safe sanitation, good hygiene and mental health support.

In the aftermath of the last earthquake, we are packing again. We are working with local partners to provide life -saving aid such as clean water, hygiene and food groups.

Working with local communities in Myanmar

One of the biggest challenges when getting the people who need it is access, because the earthquake has destroyed roads and infrastructure.

But despite these challenges, our teams and partners are determined to reach the most supportive local families.

“It is extremely important to work through local partners to ensure access and full confidence of the local community.”

Ralph Thil, a rural manager to work against hunger in Myanmar

This reliable existence is the key. Humanitarian aid efforts are formed by societies in Myanmar – because they are the ones who understand the local context, know people in the region and learn about the support they need more.

Our teams are also preparing for long -term recovery, including:

Distributing the awareness campaigns of absolute hygiene of water to stop the spread of the lack of disagreement of the safe children in obtaining psychological and mental support.

“This type of disaster has a profound emotional impact on societies that have suffered from human, material and cultural losses. At work against hunger, we work to meet these needs.”

Lizit Suarez, Head of the Action Against Hunger at Meanzalezelpoins, the humanitarian basics of Myanmar

The situation in Myanmar changes every day. Our team shared that the most urgent needs are:

Watergiene for children and their fastest security to support weak health, especially for pregnant mothers and children.

We are working with our Myanmar partners to provide basic supplies to save life to the societies affected by the earthquake.

But now, more people need help ever. 19.9 million people in Myanmar already need humanitarian support before hitting the earthquake – and this number will continue to grow.

Will you donate the December earthquake to help us provide families in Myanmar with the help of the life they need?

Donate to help families in Myanmar now

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.actionagainsthunger.org.uk/our-impact/stories/myanmar-earthquake-response-local-resilience The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos