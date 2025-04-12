



Bangkok, April 11, 2025 / PRNEWSWIRI /-In the wake of the devastating earthquake, which amounted to 7.7 channels, which struck the Mandalaay region in Myanmar on March 28, 2025, Famson launched an urgent response across the border to help restore animal nutrition and protect the important food supply chain of the country.

The earthquake caused severe damage to critical agricultural infrastructure, making operations parked in many major feed factories run by industry leaders such as CP Group, New Hope, Sunjin, KSP Myanmar and Diamond. With equipment damage, power outage, and structural risks to stopping production, Myanmar supply faced livestock – thus the availability of meat, eggs and dairy products – a serious disorder.

In response within hours of the disaster, Famsun activated emergency protocols and coordinated them quickly through its regional center in Southeast Asia. A specialized joint support team was collected from eight technical experts within 24 hours, and combined equipment, engineering and specialists in the international network of Famsun.

Despite facing logistical challenges – including mobility in temporary visa restrictions and alternative travel roads – the team arrived in Yangon immediately. After organizing the initial relief supplies, the team has delivered a 12 -hour required car across the sport areas to reach the Mandalay area. By April 5, they arrived at the site and immediately began the recovery efforts to help feed mills.

Speeding the restoration through experience and cooperation

By working closely with local client teams on the ground, Famsun engineers have made detailed inspections of technical safety and assessments through damaged fodder mill facilities. Despite the difficult circumstances – including continuous final tremors, severe heat, and structural risks – the team's work around the clock to restore operations online.

Their efforts provided impressive results. Within just 48 hours of reaching Mandalay, Famson succeeded in restoring stable production in four main feeding factories in the region. In one of the sites, the engineers overcame the crucial transportation system caused by the earthquake by applying pre-made standard components-a significant solution from the time of reform and allowed production to resume much faster than traditional methods.

This rapid recovery was necessary to restart animal feed supplies to thousands of local farms, which helps to stabilize livestock production in Myanmar and support food security in the country during a critical period.

The story continues

Besides emergency reforms, the Famsun team also made technical recommendations to help customers address the structural and electrical risks discovered during inspections – the basis for safer and more flexible operations in moving forward.

Humanitarian aid and regional partnership

In addition to technical recovery efforts, Famsun also provided humanitarian support that is in need of the societies affected by the earthquake. The company has provided basic supplies-including medicine, food, drinking water and financial support-its value is valued at more than 40 million Myanmar Kyat (about 19200 USD based on the pre-crisis exchange rates, despite the continued local values ​​in volatility).

By working through local partners, including CECCM, MSCC and Myanmar Federation for livestock, aid has reached many displaced or affected families.

“Their arrival is not only the technical skill, but also confidence and warmth,” said Dr. Nay Thuwayn, President of the Myanmar Federation of Livestock (Mandalay Branch). “Famsun's support during this critical time brings the primary hope for recovery – not only for affected people, but also for our manufacture as a whole.”

Famsun engineers cooperate with local workers to restore production while providing basic assistance to affected families.

The task, which showed effective coordination through the regional operations of Fameson, offered the vital role of private sector experience in responding to disasters.

“This quick response reflects our commitment not only to our partners, but also for the people and societies that we serve,” said Jason Van, Vice President of Vice -President. “We are still devoted to taking advantage of our global experience to help enhance the flexibility of local industries and contribute to the sustainable development of agriculture throughout the region.”

With the completion of the recovery efforts in Mandalai now, the Famison team continues its mission by providing technical support and conducting inspections in more than ten additional project sites in other affected areas, including TAUNGYI. This continuous effort reflects Famson's long-term commitment to food security and sustainable growth throughout Southeast Asia-to maintain dates of its mission to contribute to a better life through agricultural innovation and partnership.

About Famsun:

Famsun is a leading global company in integrated solutions for feed and food processing industries, and it is dedicated to building a more efficient and sustainable chains around the world. The company provides advanced systems, equipment, and engineering services across a wide range of sectors – water feed, animal feeding to food for pets and food processing – serving customers in more than 110 countries. Through close cooperation with leading industry partners and supporting international research and development centers, Famsun is committed to providing innovative and customized technologies that help to advance agricultural progress and create a better life for societies all over the world.

