



The damage caused by the earthquake and severe heat double the current weaknesses of families in central Myanmar. It is estimated that more than 9 million people, including 2.7 million children, are estimated in the most affected areas.

On April 6, 2025, a boy bathed next to a temporary water tank made of waxed fabric presented by UNICEF in a temporary tent camp in Amaraabura, Mandalay, Myanmar. UNICEF Myanmar supplies home water to people in temporary camps, as 4,400 gallons of household water are distributed per day for residents affected by deadly earthquake.

© UNICEF/UNI776468/NYAN Zay HTET. All Rights Reserved.

In the ten days that followed the size of the 7.7 earthquake, central Myanmar was recorded on March 28, 2025, 109 wireless tremors were recorded, ranging from 2.8 to 7.5. They are afraid of their homes may collapse at any moment, families sleep in the open along the sides of the roads near their homes.

Medical student may call the Thun to prepare lunch for her family when he hit the first earthquake. “The walls started shaking and everything was falling from the shelves,” she says. “I felt very panic, I lost my mind for a few seconds because it was very surprising. I just got out of it when my father shouted, ran!”

“The walls started shaking and everything was falling from the shelves … I just got out of it when my father shouted, ran!”

Maine Thun, Mandalay

While the wall that she was holding in the crack began, fruit faded to the door. “It was really a nightmare for me,” I continued. “When I got out of the house, there were people running out of their homes to the streets, screaming, crying and calling for help. Fortunately, my family survived and my house did not collapse, which was a satisfaction for my family. But still, I see a lot of buildings collapsing.”

In the video below, Thnee, the 21-year-old UnicF U-ERPORER, describes the situation on the ground in Mandalay.

Video: A direct look at life in the UNICEF disaster and partners support the needs of urgent water, sanitation and hygiene (Wash)

April is usually more month in Myanmar. The temperatures reach 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Mosisms pose a constant threat, especially for families that sleep abroad without mosquitoes or shelter from heavy rains, which raises dengue fever fears and malaria outbreaks. There is an urgent need for safe water and the appropriate sewage to prevent the spread of cholera, acute water diarrhea and other diseases transmitted by water.

On April 6, 2025, residents fill their water bottles at UNICEF water distribution point in Oo Kone Ward, Aung Myay Thar Zan TownsHip, in the Mandalay area, Myanmar.

© UNI776416/NYAN Zay HTET. All rights reserved.

UNICEF accelerates the supplies you need urgently for children and families destroyed by the earthquake. As of April 8, UNICEF and partners have delivered chemicals to purify water to meet the needs of more than 305,000 people for the next 30 days. More than 58,00 gallons of household water have been delivered to meet the needs of 27,485 people in affected areas.

On April 6, 2025, a woman carries a blue bucket full of drinking water provided by UNICEF at OOK KONE Ward, the town of Aung Myay Thar Zan, Mandalay, Myanmar.

© UNI776415/NYAN Zay HTET. All rights reserved.

Drinking water is delivered daily to 2,500 people. Sewerage services are provided to more than 1,000 people in Mandalay. Through partners, 150 units of voids and hand washing facilities in Mandalay will be installed to increase the improvement of sewage services.

On April 7, 2025, the displaced families from the last earthquake sit on the mats in an open place in the village of Chan Thuar Kony, Mandalay, Myanmar.

© UNICEF/UNI774325/NYAN Zay HTET. All rights reserved. UNICEF distributes basic health and feeding supplies

Nearly 200 health care facilities throughout central Myanmar have been damaged; The remaining health centers are mired in reporting a decisive deficiency in medical supplies.

With more than 10 partners working in earthquake -affected areas, UNICEF provides basic health and nutrition services through mobile clinics and temporary emergency health facilities. By distributing emergency health groups and other basic supplies, UNICEF supports more than 250,000 people in the affected areas of the epic, Mandalay and South Chan for three months.

Kyaw Thate, UNICEF, distributes cleaning groups to societies destroyed by the last earthquake during a detailed distribution of agencies on April 5, 2025 in a temporary camp in the village of Chan Thuar Kony, Sint Kaing, Mandalay, Myanmar.

© UNI774319/NYAN Zay HTET. All rights reserved.

UNICEF also publishes shockcare equipment, personal protection equipment and its groups to manage acute water diarrhea, as well as medicines and equipment to care for newborns, all of which are decisive to support about 100,000 people. Additional supplies are sent to ensure that pregnant mothers and children are receiving the necessary 5 -year examination and treatment, including for severe malnutrition.

On April 5, 2025, Khett Mar, UNICEF Child Protection Officer, meets with children destroyed by the last earthquake during a joint distribution of agencies in a temporary camp in the village of Chan Thar Kone, Sint Kaing Township, Mandalay, Myanmar.

© UNI774318/NYAN Zay HTET. All rights reserved.

In the video below, Marcoloji Korsi, UNICEF representative in Myanmar, says in the video below that determining the location of the missing children with their parents is still a top priority. “In such a case, the most important thing is to protect them. Living in a safe environment can only be presented.”

Video: Focus on child protection

Currently, the lives of the most vulnerable children hang in balance with the conflicts and crises that expose the care and protection they deserve. Uninterrupted external aid is very important to the welfare of millions of children. Please contact members of Congress and urge them to support the continuous US investment in foreign assistance.

Your contribution to UNICEF is more important than ever. Please donate.

