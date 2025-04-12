“Poetry as a 20 -minute earthquake”: Delhi residents left a vibration after a sudden dust storm | Go





April 12, 2025 10:40 am

The population described the intense storm as being an earthquake after strong winds.

A huge dirt storm struck with wind winds and heavy rains several parts of Delhi NCR on Friday, which made traffic in many areas to parked and expected trees throughout the national capital.

The residents shared a video of what they described as “horrific scenes” after the dirt storm (x/@Astaruntweets)

The residents flocked to social media, exchanged videos and dramatic photos, as the intensive dirt storm swept the areas around their homes. A man claimed that the storm felt an earthquake, and left lights and fans swinging at his home.

“Slaves like a pendulum”

“The building is vibrating literally at the present time. The twentieth floor, swinging lights, crazy winds outside in Delhi NCR. The wind is very strong, the entire building shake.

One of the passengers from Indigo from Jammu to Delhi claimed that the plane suffers from a massive disturbance after multiple conversions, as fragile videos from the flight shared. More than 15 flights were transferred at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in Delhi on Friday evening.

Other videos showed gray sky with high -speed winds rupture of trees and dropping vision. The views also showed crowded trees located on vehicles throughout the city, along with collapsed signs.

“It looks like the end of the world.”

According to IMD, wind speed data showed that Igi Airport was reported to be a wind of winds 74 km per hour, Bragati Midan is 70 km per hour, and the Lodhi road 69 km per hour. The wind speeds ranged from 37 km per hour in Nagfar to 56 km per hour in Safdgong.

“The dirt storm in Gurgown. It seems to be the end of the world,” read another video clip shared by a NCR resident.

IMD anticipates thunderstorms with rain on Saturday. The maximum temperature is expected to be about 35 ° C, while the minimum temperature can decrease to about 20 ° C.

After today, IMD expect a clear sky over the next two days at Delhi-Nuc.

Al-Akhbar / heading / “They felt as if they were a 20-minute earthquake”: Delhi-den

