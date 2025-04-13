



Bangkok, April 12, 2025 / PRNEWSWIRI /-In the wake of an earthquake of 7.7, which struck the Mandalaay region in Myanmar on March 28, 2025, the leader of agricultural technology fired a quick response and crossing across the border coordinated through HUB in Southeast Asia to support the critical vital feed industry. The earthquake has greatly attached major feed production facilities, stopping production in the main feed factories run by partners such as CP Group, New Hope, Sunjin, KSP Myanmar and Diamond.

Within 24 hours, Famsun has formed a joint technical experts team of eight members from its regional headquarters in Bangkok. By moving in major travel disturbances with the support of regional colleagues, the team arrived at the Mandalay Center on April 5 and immediately began recovery.

Restore production and protection of food supplies

In just 48 hours, Famsun has succeeded in restoring stable operations in four main feeding factories in the Mandalay area. One of the attachments has witnessed a 60 % time of reform thanks to the innovative application of the pre -manufactured components of the damaged transportation system.

These efforts were a key to restoring feed supplies to the Meanons sector and supporting food production in the country.

Famsun engineers work with local teams to restore production and provide basic assistance to affected families.

Human support for affected societies

In addition to technical recovery efforts, Famsun also expanded the critical humanitarian aid of the societies affected by the earthquake. Its value is estimated at more than 40 million Myanmar Kyat, which included basic supply aid package such as medicine, food, drinking water and cash assistance.

By working closely with its partners and clients, Famsun delivered these supplies directly to the affected families through local fodder mill facilities and supporting organizations including the China Chamber of Commerce in Myanmar (CECCM), the Myanmar Chamber and the Myanmar Trade Chamber (MACC).

“The critical help of Famson brings hope to recover for people and industry,” said Dr. Nay Thuwain, President of the Myanmar Federation for Protecting (Mandalay).

Regional cooperation at work

It took advantage of the regional logistical strengths in Thailand, highlighted the border relief efforts in Famson, the role of private sector experience in enhancing the response capabilities of crises.

“We will continue to deepen local cooperation and contribute to our professional experience in high -quality development of agricultural marriage in the region,” Jason van, Vice President of Verson. Famsun now provides support to other affected areas such as Taunggyi, which reaffirms its commitment to food security in Southeast Asia.

