A 5.5 -size earthquake was struck near Myanmar today, adding anxiety after the devastating earthquake 7.7 on March 28.

According to the geological survey in the United States. The earthquake came at a time when Myanmar made relief efforts in the aftermath of the huge Temblor, which is 7.7 people on March 28, killing 3,649 people.

A man on a motorcycle ride over a damaged building in Mandalay on April 13, 2025, after the March 28 earthquake. Thousands celebrated the beginning of the Myanmar Water Festival on April 13th in the ruins of an earthquake last month, with the most vulnerable to the country due to the tragedy of the tremor. (AFP)

The last earthquake center was almost the entrance between Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, which suffered from huge damage and losses in an earthquake last month, and NayPyitaw, the capital, where many government offices were damaged.

There were no immediate reports on severe damage or losses caused by the new earthquake, one of the most powerful hundreds of final tremors from the March 28 earthquake.

The Meteorological Department of Myanmar said on Sunday an earthquake in the town of Wondwin, 97 km south of Mandalai, at a depth of 20 km. American geological survey was estimated at 7.7 km.

On Sunday morning, an earthquake took place on the first day of the Thingyan Thing holiday in Myanmar, which celebrates the traditional new year. The general holiday celebrations have already been canceled.

Quoting two Wondwin residents, the Associated Press reported that the earthquake was so strong that people rushed to the buildings and that the bishop in some housing was damaged. A NayPyitaw resident also said on the phone that he did not feel the last earthquake.

Those who were contacted were asked not to be naming for fear of the anger of the military government, which prefers closely controlling information.

The United Nations warned last week that the damage caused by the March 28 earthquake would lead to the poor humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, as the civil war had already fought more than 3 million people.

He said that the earthquake led to the severe disruption of agricultural production and that the state of health emergency waved on the horizon because many medical facilities in the earthquake area have been damaged or destroyed.

