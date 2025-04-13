



A 5.5 -size earthquake was hit near Micctella in central Myanmar on Sunday, adding to the recent seismology problems in the area. This last tremor comes at a time when the nation is wrestling with what followed an earthquake of 7.7 a devastating volume in the central area itself on March 28.

The earthquake center is almost in the middle of the road between Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, the capital, Naybito.

Both cities were severely damaged in an earthquake last month, with Mandalay bearing the burden of losses and destruction, and NayPyitaw suffers from damage to many government buildings. This new earthquake holds continuous relief and recovery efforts in the region.

There were no immediate reports on severe damage or losses caused by the new earthquake, one of the most powerful hundreds of final tremors from the March 28 event.

As of Friday, the death toll from this earthquake was 3649, with 5,018, according to Major Zu Min Ton, a spokesman for the Myanmar military government.

Map of Meccella:

The Meteorological Department of Myanmar said that the earthquake took place on Sunday in the town of Wondwin, 60 miles south of Mandalay, 12 miles away.

American geological survey was estimated at 4.8 miles.

Two Wundwin residents told the Associated Press on the phone that the earthquake was strong that people rushed from the buildings and that the roofs in some housing were damaged.

A NayPyitaw resident also said on the phone that he did not feel the last earthquake.

People clean the debris from damaged buildings in the wake of an earthquake on March 28, in Naybito, Myanmar, Monday, April 7, 2025.

Those who were contacted were asked not to be naming for fear of the anger of the military government, which prefers closely controlling information.

Last week, the United Nations warned the damage caused by the March 28 earthquake that would increase the current humanitarian crisis in Myanmar, as the civil war had already displaced more than three million people.

He said that the earthquake led to the severe disruption of agricultural production and that the state of health emergency waved on the horizon because many medical facilities in the earthquake area have been damaged or destroyed.

On Sunday morning, an earthquake occurred on the first day of the three -day holiday in the country, which celebrates the traditional new year. The general holiday celebrations have already been canceled.

