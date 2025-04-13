Today's earthquake lives: 5 earthquake 4 Asian countries – India, Myanmar, Indonesia and Tajikistan feel horror trembling





Today's earthquake is living: Strong tremors shook 5 Asian countries on Sunday, April 13th, in two hours. India, Myanmar, Indonesia and Tajikistan woke up to the horror this morning. Check all direct updates on earthquakes here.

4:15 pm

The German Earth Science Research Center said that an earthquake of 5.79 had struck the Papua New Guinea earlier on Sunday, as it reached a depth of 10 km (6.2 miles).

3:38 pm

The earthquake that struck Mandy in Hemachal Pradesh earlier today was a depth of only 5 kilometers. Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than that deepest due to the launch of more energy closer to the surface of the earth. This causes stronger land and increased damage to structures and losses, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy while traveling to the surface.

2:57 pm

On Saturday, a moderate earthquake struck the intensity of the earthquake center in Pakistan Jammu and Kashmir at about one in the afternoon. The tremors felt in many parts of the valley, but there were no reports of a loss of lives or damage to property

2:16 pm

Tajikistan suffered from Zalazan, with a measure of 6.1 on the Richter scale and the second 3.9 on the Richter scale, according to the National Earthquake Center. Both al -Zalalin occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers, making shiny tremors possible.

11: 09 in the morning

According to the American Geological Survey, an earthquake of 5.8 simeulueny hit Maluku, Indonesia on April 13. The earthquake was reported at approximately 11:09 am.

Read also Myanmar earth

Strong tremors hit 6.1 on the Richter Tajikistan scale on Saturday, April 13th. The tremors felt at 9:54 am in Tajikistan and the surrounding areas. Seismic activity occurred at a depth of 10 km.

The National Seismology Center (NCS) presented an update on seismic activity, and in a post in X, stated “EQ Of M: 6.1, ON: 13/04/2025 09:54:02 Ist, Lat: 38.86 N, Long: 70.61 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Tajikistan.”

Read also Myanmar shook again: What are the subsequent tremors? All you need to know

Moreover, strong final tremors were reported in Tajikistan. In another post, NCS suggested that the size of 5.5 earthquake shook Tajikistan within an hour after she felt the tremors of the first seismic activity. The second earthquake took place at 10:36 am on April 13.

“EQ of M: 3.9, on: 13/04/2025 10:36:09 is, lat: 39.02 n, long: 70.40 e, depth: 10 km, site: tajikistan”

9:18 AM

Mandy in Hemachal Pradesh also witnessed a seismic activity at 9:18 am when Temblor 3.4 did the city assembled.

“EQ of M: 3.4, on: 13/04/2025 9:18:25 is, Lat: 31.49 n, Long: 76.94 E, Depth: 5 km, Location: Mandi, Himachal Pradesh,” NCS.

Read also Today's earthquake: 5.3 The size of the earthquake strikes Back, and the tremors that I felt in northern India 7: 54 Ummariyam earthquake today

Tajikistan and Indonesia were not the only areas where strong seismic activity felt Sunday morning. The American Geological Reception said another earthquake reached 5.5 degrees, Myanmar Miktila City.

According to NCS, the small city in central Myanmar witnessed a 5.1 earthquake on the Richter scale at 7:54 am. This represents one of the largest final tremors since March 28, a powerful and powerful earthquake. There were a large number of size 7.7 in size in the central area of ​​the country previously caused great damage to life and property.

“EQ of M: 5.1, on: 13/04/2025 07:54:58 Ist, Lat: 21.13 n, Long: 96.08 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Myanmar,” said NCS.

No major damage or victims were reported in the latest seismic activity, as its center was almost manual between the cities of Mandalay and Niabito – the first is the second largest city in Myanmar while the latter is the capital.

