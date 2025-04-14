Uncategorized
In MIRCORD: Mayamar: Sirration Report
summary
The World Health Emergency Emergency Program
High
• A little more than two weeks on destroyed earthquakes, 3 600 people were said to have died, 4 800
They were wounded and 141 are still missing throughout the country.
• Several health facilities are destroyed in areas affected by the earthquake or damaged, which leads to the disruption of access
For health services; While many health facilities work under tense conditions.
• The societies affected by the earthquake face very heat, lacking sufficient shelters
Water supply and struggle systems with no sewage services. These circumstances
Increased risk of spreading various infectious diseases.
• The basic drugs are in severe deficiency, which affects the continuation of infectious treatment
Not communicable diseases. The need for mental health and psychological and social support is great.
• On April 11, 2025, the United Nations Office for Humanitarian Coordination (UNCA)
The addition to the Myanmar plan for needs and respond to the response to 2025, which seeks to
An additional $ 275 million to provide initial humanitarian assistance and protection to 1.1 million
One of the most vulnerable people.
• UNSA estimates by more than 9.1 million people were subjected to the strongest tremors over 58
Towns. The total number of people who need health help due to the earthquake
It is estimated at 2.4 million and 453 157 people aimed at the health response to the earthquake
Activities. The country/the region with the highest urgent health response needs is Mandalay, followed
Epic and Bago East.
• As of April 13, 2025, which provided a total cumulative with about 170 tons of medicines, medical, medical
Devices and tents to Myanmar. It was the last delivery on April 11, 2025, when he flew in 39.5 tons
From supplies (estimated at $ 191) from its global logistical center in Dubai to Yangon.
• Who has been filled and coordinated emergency medical teams (EMTS) through
The global network and EMT format, with 14 teams operating in this field.
• Who presented virtual training courses for health block partners: monitoring disease outbreaks
To enable alerts in time and responses to spread diseases; And a weekly seminar on the basic skills of
Mental health and psychological and social support (MHPSS).
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/southeastasia/internal-publications-detail/who-mmreq-Srep1404256
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
