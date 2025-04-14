



The earthquake in East San Diego County caused shaking in parts of Los Angeles. The earthquake was initially listed in size -6.0, but was later reduced to 5.2. Violation was reported in Los Angeles, Downey, San Pedro, Long Beach, Pasadina and other places. The earthquake is likely to be associated with Elsinore's mistake, which works in parallel with the San Andreas error. The Elsinore mistake is one of the biggest and quieter in southern California, according to the Southern California earthquake.

A vibration was reported in parts of Los Angeles on Monday morning from an earthquake numbering 5.2 years old, more than 100 miles in San Diego County.

The earthquake was at about 10:10 am in the Julian area of ​​East San Diego County, about 130 miles southeast in the center of Los Angeles.

The shaking was reported in parts of Los Angeles, Grand Terras, Palos Verdes Peninsula, Downey, Saru, San Pedro, Long Beach, Sil Cele, Pasadina, Corona in Riferside County and other areas. It was initially reported in size -6.0 and later reduced, the earthquake caused mobile emergency alerts on the phones in Los Angeles and other places.

“It has continued long enough that Nabihi has come out,” said Kathleen Doulan, a resident of Timikola. “I was facing a wonderful morning to drink my coffee and think that I need to hit the ground.”

Several tremors of -2.5 and the greatest in the area were reported.

NBCLa viewers from Southern California reported the shake.

“I felt here in Togonga, and I'm 100 miles from there,” said Laura Green, a NBCLA Facebook user.

“I felt it in Tustin, the strong death,” said Bonnie Christopher.

“I am in northern Indio,” said Marie Catherine Egyan. “I felt very strong.”

Julian, a community of about 1500, about 60 miles northeast of San Diego, where widespread vibration was reported.

“There has been no visible or major damage to the city so far and I am in contact with local and state officials,” the mayor of San Diego Todd Gloria said in a social media post.

The California Governor's Emergency Services Office said it is working with local agencies to assess any possible damage. The governor of the state, Gavin News, was briefed on the earthquake.

“The state is coordinating with the local authorities to assess any harm, and if there is a need to respond to emergency situations,” according to the ruler's office.

Metroolink stopped the service at Train County Line Train 608 between San Clemente and Oshischide so that the crews can check the tracks.

The earthquake scientist, Dr. Lucy Jones, said that the earthquake is 8.9 miles deeply related to Elsinore's mistake, which works in parallel with the San Andreas error.

“We have a way to guess what will be wrong. We can actually confirm that it is on a specific mistake without reaching the surface.” “This is one of our main mistakes in southern California, and it is part of the San Andreas regime. We have had a number of 5s in the past few decades that were in this public field.”

The Elsinore mistake is one of the biggest and quieter in southern California, according to the Southern California Data Center. One earthquake is larger than its -5.2 size, which was reported in 1910, near the Timisal Valley, with the main part of the error.

The map shows the earthquake activity in the eastern San Diego province area.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbclosangeles.com/news/earthquakes/san-diego-earthquake-los-angeles-shaking/3678417/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos