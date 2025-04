When the earth shook a 5.2 -magnitude earthquake, a flock of elephants arose in San Diego Zoo Safari to protect their young.

A CT scan on the box in the park shows the five African elephants that stand in the morning sun before shaking the camera and running in different directions. Then the older elephants-NDLULA, UMNGANI and KHOSI-khosi-are seven-year-old, Zuli and MKHAYA, of any possible threats.

They remain gathered for several minutes when the old elephants look out, and they seem ready, their ears spread and flutter – even after a vibrator stopped.

The earthquake felt from San Diego to Los Angeles, 120 miles (193 km). It has been sent rocks that retreat to the rural roads in the province of San Diego and knocked on the shop shelves in the small mountain town of Julian near the Berme Center.

But it was terrified of the elephants.

“As soon as they enter,” they are somewhat freezing in gathering information about the place of danger, “said Mindy Ulbright, the mammal's secretary at the Safari Park in San Diego in Safari Park.

Elephants are very smart and social animals that have the ability to feel magic through their feet. When they see a threat, they often combine in a “alert circle”, usually with young people gathered in the center and adults facing the outside to defend the group.

In the video, one of the calves can be seen running for the refuge between adults, a group of mothers who all helped raise them. Olbrayte said that the other calf, the only male, remained on the edge of the circle, and wanted to show his courage and independence. Meanwhile, the female elephant, Jose, the teenager who helped him raising him with his biological mother, has repeatedly and repeatedly on his back with her trunk, and even on his face, as if he was linking him to say “things are fine” and “stay in the circle.”

Ulbright said that Zuli is still a child and is blocked in this way, but his role will change over the next few years as he becomes a bull and moves to join the bachelor's group while female elephants remain with the unity of the family throughout their life.

“It is a wonderful thing to see them doing the thing that we should do all – which is what any father does, which is the protection of their children.”

About an hour later, when the final tremor was struck, they gathered shortly again and then separated as soon as they decided that everyone is safe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2025/apr/15/elephants-san-diego-zoo-earthquake The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos