Uncategorized
Member States WHO concludes negotiations and make significant progress in the Pandemic Agreement Draw
After more than three years of intense negotiations, which Member States took a big step forward in trying to make the world more secure than pandemic, creating a draft agreement on consideration in the upcoming world health assembly in May. The proposal aims to strengthen global cooperation on prevention, willingness and response to future pandemic threats.
IN December 2021At the height of the Pandemia Coid-19, Member States based on the inter-government negotiating body (INB) to produce and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument, according to the Constitution of WHO, to strengthen the prevention of pandemic, willingness and response.
After 13 formal circuits of meetings, nine of which were extended, and many informal and interpretive negotiations on various aspects of the Agreement, InB completed today a proposal for an agreement on the WHO Pandemia agreement. The outcome of the InB work will now be presented seventy-eighth to the World Health Assembly for its consideration.
“Nations in the world have made history in Geneva today,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “By reaching a pandemic agreement consensus, not only have they concluded a generational agreement to make the world safer, but also showed that multilateralism is alive and well, and that in our divided world, they can still work together to find a common foundation and joint response to divided threats, and allegedly listed, and their negotiating team. hope – his adoption. “
Proposals within the text developed by INB include establishing access to pathogens and the use system of use; taking concrete measures for pandemic prevention, including one health approach; construction of geographically diverse research and developmental capacities; facilitating the transfer of technology and related knowledge, skills and expertise to produce health products associated with pandemia; mobilization of qualified, trained and multidisciplinary national and global health workforce; setting up coordination financial mechanism; taking concrete measures to strengthen willingness, willingness and health system and resistance; and establishing a global supply network and logistical network.
The proposal confirms the sovereignty of the countries to deal with public health issues within its borders and predicts that nothing in the Agreement is interpreted as ensuring who is any authority to direct, order, change or prescribe national laws or policies or countries to take specific actions, such as passengers, for ascension for measurement or diagnosis.
Dr. Tedos paid tribute to the members of the bureau who led the Inb Process: Kopedi Mrs. Pleceus Matsoo (South Africa) and Ambassador Anne-Claire Ampro (France), and Vitran-Presenting Ambassador to Silva Nunes (Brazil), Ambador Amr Ramadan (Egypt) Ms. Fleur Davies (Australia). The former co-presidents, Mr. Roland Driece (Netherlands) and former Vice-Bagger Ambassador Honsei (Japan) and Mr. Ahmed Soliman (Egypt).
Inb Kopedi Ms. Matsoo said: “I am overjoyed with the gathering of countries, from all regions of the world, about proposals to increase capital and, in this way, protect the future generations from suffering and losses we suffered during pandemia covid-19, and not endured, which was difficult, but it was tiring, but it was monument There was no effort, but it was an effort, but it was a monumonian effort, but it is Monumon, but that effort, but that is a monumon.
InB co-operator, Ambassador Ambro, said the draft agreement was the main step in strengthening global health security architecture so that people of the world would be better protected from the next pandemic.
“In the production of this historical agreement, the countries of the world have shown their joint commitment to prevent and protect everyone, everywhere, from future pandemic threats,” said Ambassador Ambro. “Although dedication to prevention with one health approach is the main step forward in the protection of the population, the answer will be faster, more efficient and fair. This is a historical agreement for health security, equality and international solidarity.”
Inb was founded in December 2021At a special session of the World Health Assembly, gathering Member States and relevant stakeholders, including international organizations, a private sector and civil society. At the World Health Assembly in June 2024Governments have committed themselves to concrete obligations to complete the negotiations on the global pandemic agreement within a year. The upcoming assembly, starting on May 19, 2025, will consider a proposal developed by INB and make a final decision on whether to adopt an instrument referred to in Article 19 of the Constitution Who.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/16-04-2025-who-member-states-conclude-negotiations-and-make-significant-progress-on-draft-pandemic-agreement
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- What does the British Supreme Court ruling mean to a transgender woman?
- From Teen Olympic hero to Swiss ice hockey star
- The leader of El Salvador will not return the man from deported US mistakes BBC News
- The senator is denied a meeting with Kilmar Abrego Garcia; The judge finds a cause to hold Trump officials in contempt
- Trump said he has “loved” to deport the criminals
- Can Trump legally expel American citizens to Salvador prisons? | Donald Trump News
- Kentucky Mens Tennis OpenS Sec Tournament Thursday – UK Athletics
- The two earthquake was a warning. A much worse earthquake. -San Diego Union Tribune
- Visit of JD Vance in India: meeting with PM, trip to Jaipur, aged on the cards
- If it is true to use a false diploma, Jokowi's decision while serving is always valid
- Trump threatens to revoke Harvard tax exemption one day after Garber rejects requests | News
- Who is in, in 2025