After more than three years of intense negotiations, which Member States took a big step forward in trying to make the world more secure than pandemic, creating a draft agreement on consideration in the upcoming world health assembly in May. The proposal aims to strengthen global cooperation on prevention, willingness and response to future pandemic threats.

IN December 2021At the height of the Pandemia Coid-19, Member States based on the inter-government negotiating body (INB) to produce and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument, according to the Constitution of WHO, to strengthen the prevention of pandemic, willingness and response.

After 13 formal circuits of meetings, nine of which were extended, and many informal and interpretive negotiations on various aspects of the Agreement, InB completed today a proposal for an agreement on the WHO Pandemia agreement. The outcome of the InB work will now be presented seventy-eighth to the World Health Assembly for its consideration.

“Nations in the world have made history in Geneva today,” said Dr. Tedros Adhan Ghebreyesus, who is the general director. “By reaching a pandemic agreement consensus, not only have they concluded a generational agreement to make the world safer, but also showed that multilateralism is alive and well, and that in our divided world, they can still work together to find a common foundation and joint response to divided threats, and allegedly listed, and their negotiating team. hope – his adoption. “

Proposals within the text developed by INB include establishing access to pathogens and the use system of use; taking concrete measures for pandemic prevention, including one health approach; construction of geographically diverse research and developmental capacities; facilitating the transfer of technology and related knowledge, skills and expertise to produce health products associated with pandemia; mobilization of qualified, trained and multidisciplinary national and global health workforce; setting up coordination financial mechanism; taking concrete measures to strengthen willingness, willingness and health system and resistance; and establishing a global supply network and logistical network.

The proposal confirms the sovereignty of the countries to deal with public health issues within its borders and predicts that nothing in the Agreement is interpreted as ensuring who is any authority to direct, order, change or prescribe national laws or policies or countries to take specific actions, such as passengers, for ascension for measurement or diagnosis.

Dr. Tedos paid tribute to the members of the bureau who led the Inb Process: Kopedi Mrs. Pleceus Matsoo (South Africa) and Ambassador Anne-Claire Ampro (France), and Vitran-Presenting Ambassador to Silva Nunes (Brazil), Ambador Amr Ramadan (Egypt) Ms. Fleur Davies (Australia). The former co-presidents, Mr. Roland Driece (Netherlands) and former Vice-Bagger Ambassador Honsei (Japan) and Mr. Ahmed Soliman (Egypt).

Inb Kopedi Ms. Matsoo said: “I am overjoyed with the gathering of countries, from all regions of the world, about proposals to increase capital and, in this way, protect the future generations from suffering and losses we suffered during pandemia covid-19, and not endured, which was difficult, but it was tiring, but it was monument There was no effort, but it was an effort, but it was a monumonian effort, but it is Monumon, but that effort, but that is a monumon.

InB co-operator, Ambassador Ambro, said the draft agreement was the main step in strengthening global health security architecture so that people of the world would be better protected from the next pandemic.

“In the production of this historical agreement, the countries of the world have shown their joint commitment to prevent and protect everyone, everywhere, from future pandemic threats,” said Ambassador Ambro. “Although dedication to prevention with one health approach is the main step forward in the protection of the population, the answer will be faster, more efficient and fair. This is a historical agreement for health security, equality and international solidarity.”

Inb was founded in December 2021At a special session of the World Health Assembly, gathering Member States and relevant stakeholders, including international organizations, a private sector and civil society. At the World Health Assembly in June 2024Governments have committed themselves to concrete obligations to complete the negotiations on the global pandemic agreement within a year. The upcoming assembly, starting on May 19, 2025, will consider a proposal developed by INB and make a final decision on whether to adopt an instrument referred to in Article 19 of the Constitution Who.