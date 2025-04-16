3.0 The earthquake size is hit near Ukanogan – Kiro 7 News Seattle





Okanogan, Washington – Have you felt it? The northwestern seismic network in the Pacific Ocean (PNSN) says an earthquake of 3.0 influenced near Occanogan on Wednesday morning.

The earthquake center was registered about 27 miles northeast of the city and about 123 miles northwest of Spokan.

According to the regional PNSN, Shakemap, people reported their vibration from OROVILLE to omak.

Earthquakes in Washington

According to the Ministry of Natural Resources, earthquakes occur almost every day in Washington – but most of them are very small so that no one feels it.

Washington has dozens of active errors and rift areas. DNR says the larger errors usually make larger earthquakes. The biggest active error affects Washington is the CASCADIA. The integration area occurs when a circumference plate moves under a continental plate.

To see active mistakes in Washington, click here.

DNR says that most populated areas in Washington have a 40 % chance to 80 % for an earthquake in the next fifty years.

Are you ready?

DNR says it is always important to prepare if the earthquake is beaten. Water, electricity, phones, and natural gas may not work, so what should you do?

Own enough food and water to survive for a period of three days in creating a plan to respond to emergency situations for you and your family and PetsNed what may face the other risks you may face, such as the possibility of land collapse in annual earthquake exercises

During the earthquake – what do I do?

Lower your hands and knees, cover your head and neck to protect yourself from falling debris, and stick to any strong shelter until the shake stops. Avoid glass doors, windows and anything that can fall on you. Do not get an entrance or use elevators. Stay inside until the shake stops. If you are outside, go away from the buildings and facilities wires. If you are in a moving vehicle, avoid stopping under the buildings, bridges, trees, and slowly moving until the shake stops.

The shake stopped. Now what?

Be prepared for subsequent tremors, get out of the building as soon as the shaking stops, if it is considered a safe head to the upper land if you are near a large group of water examination yourself and others for its injuries and avoid any risks (electricity generation lines that have been dropped, gas leakage, etc.) are aware of the pets – may be tense to listen to any instructions from the officials

© 2025 COX Media Group

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kiro7.com/news/local/30-magnitude-earthquake-hits-near-okanogan/OG6ABQCCPRGBFFOE75FICAA5TA/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos