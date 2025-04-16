



When an earthquake measured 5.2 south of California on Monday, humans continued the usual exercises: drop, coverage and installation.

But a herd of elephants in San Diego Zoo Safari Park in EsCondido, California, had his own plan – they were heading and standing together.

Security footage of the park shows the moment clearly. One minute was sunflower in the sun. Next, they were interacting with the start of the earth in shaking.

The three adult females wiped their surroundings and soon gathered together, and it is a narrow circle around two 7 -year -old calves called Zuli and MKHAYA, according to San Diego Zoo wildlife alliance.

Experts call this behavior a “alert circle”, which is the elephants of mothers in response when they see a threat.

“Evades are very social, and they care about each other,” says Joshua Plutnik, Associate Professor of Psychology at Hunter College in New York.

Plotnik says this instinct to protect each other is at the heart of the alert circle, a strategy to move together when the danger is close.

He says: “They collect together, and adults from the outside face the outside, and then pushing younger individuals to the middle.”

Plutnik says elephants can feel seismic vibrations through their feet and ears, to alert them to a possible danger. He recalls that it is not the only thing they can discover: something similar happened during the 2006 boxing day on 2006 in Southeast Asia.

“I heard the tales … from the elephants that respond before the large tsunami waves that reach the beaches of Thailand, for example, from the elephants that have fallen into a higher ground with other elephants.”

These coordinated rapid responses reveal the complex social nature of the elephants, says Bluenic. But he warns that the elephants in today's world require more than just an instinct; There is still a lot that we do not understand how to explain threats.

Learning more is the key to protecting these endangered animals.

“Asian and African elephants are in an imminent danger of extinction, and it is very important to continue to know more about their behavior and awareness if we will reach ways to protect and preserve them in the wild.”

Copyright 2025 NPR

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgbh.org/news/national/2025-04-16/when-an-earthquake-struck-san-diego-these-elephants-formed-an-alert-circle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

