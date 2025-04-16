When an earthquake hit, these elephants formed a protective circle around the smallest





As 6: 01 is a ring of protection around a small child during the earthquake

Machiya, a seven -year -old elephant in the Safari Park in San Diego, Safari Park, can easily relax that her family has appeared.

When an earthquake hit 5.2 temperatures on Monday, the MKHAYA flock was not lost at any time to form a preventive barrier around it, known as the “alert circle”.

This phenomenon, which has been taken on the video, contains employees in the zoo around the acute African elephants ’instincts, effective communication skills and strong family communication.

“In order to participate in their environment and capture the signals they get and respond appropriately, it is great to see.”

“It is striking that we see that these family ties are so strong that they meet immediately to take care of each other.”

Watch | Elephants formed the “alert circle” in the Safari Park San Diego Zoo:

The herd members in their box were looking for food when they started grumbling.

Immediately, stop what they were doing and began to look around. Then they gathered in the middle of the box, and he stood for a moment.

“They took their ears out. They listen. They also have the ability to feel sound vibrations through their feet that move to several miles.”

“So it is really just a kind of that at that moment, frozen, in an attempt to collect as much information as possible so that they can determine what our next step is? This is a survival strategy.”

As you say, it is also possible to talk to each other.

“The elephants also have the ability to communicate at a frequency much less than our ability to listen, so they could have communicated all the time. We will not be able to hear it.”

The brother steps to defend the sister

It didn't take long to reach consensus. The three adult females – NDLULA, UMNGANI and KHOSI – quickly collar MKHAYA and faced out, are ready to protect them.

The half -brother of Metnia, who is only seven -year -old, joined the older females, and facing the outside as part of the barrier.

This prompted Jose – a teenager who helped raise Zoli with his biological mother, NDLULA – to take advantage of young males over and over again.

“Like her like her, she looks for him,” said Ulbrayte. “Maybe I wonder,” How are you outside of the circle and not inside? “

Elephants are made up of adult females, and their diseases and relatives are usually female, and the events of both sexes. As males reach adolescence, somewhere between the ages of 10 and 15, they leave their herd while looking for his colleagues.

Ulbright says, Zuli is still a child largely, but he is close to that era where he will separate the group.

“When they went to walk away [from the circle]He was still, like, touching his mother. So he is not completely confident of an adult bull. She said he is still young, but these are only moments for him to start showing his development in the family group.

A flock of elephants is a protective circle against a threat imaging in the Mecime National Park, Tanzania. (Ben Cortis/Associated Press)

Chris Ladu, the world of conservation that works with elephants in the Oklahoma City Zoo, says the circles are in a state of alert are the behavior of a completely natural elephant, and it is often displayed in the wild.

When there is any kind of perceived threats – an unknown noise, approaches human beings, fighting animals – an adult female in the herd surrounds an instinct around events.

“The elephants are often close ties with each other, and they work together to find food and other resources and defend each other against potential threats,” said Ladu.

He says that the fact that it occurs in captivity is a good sign that the facility has kept the unit of the natural family of the herd.

“These social functions are even in places like zoos, where we strive to repeat natural social structures and provide opportunities for elephants to express natural behaviors,” he said.

The earthquake in the end did not pose any danger to the elephants. This caused some slight damage in the mountainous town of Julian near the earthquake center, but no one has hurt.

Soon after its passage, the herd returned to their feed. About an hour later when the final tremor was struck, they gathered shortly again and then separated as soon as they decided that everyone is safe.

Ulbright says they acted exactly as it should be elephants, which was encouraging to see.

“It is just a great example of the strong family bond of elephant herds,” she said.

With files from the Associated Press. An interview with Mindy Ulbright produced by Mariela Toruba Hangin.

