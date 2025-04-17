Help us help the earthquake victims in Myanmar in China





For humanitarian reasons and national interest, it is now time for the United States to help help the earthquake victims in Myanmar.

A fatal earthquake of Myanmar, Thailand

The 7.7 Southeast Asia earthquake shook, killing more than 140. The earthquake center was near Mandalay, Myanmar.

The 7.7 earthquake, which killed thousands in Myanmar and Thailand, exacerbated the weaknesses and led to a complex humanitarian crisis and an urgent need for international assistance to provide relief services in emergency.

This natural disaster also sparked the debate about the value of international assistance, soft power, as a tool for foreign policy. The US-led Marshall Plan in Europe after World War II was an early example of soft power, and for decades, this concept was a colonel for many Western liberal democracies as a more effective, human-and lowest military power.

As a former head of the Central Intelligence Agency in Southeast Asia and Latin America, I made phone calls in the middle of the night for my look at the host country with a difficult request. These difficult requests can manage a series of searching for sensitive information, for example, about the terrorists who suffer from their country, to demand our counterparts to carry out secret tasks, if they are exposed, can embarrass them at least or in extreme cases, their country and their citizens are in great danger.

This is when it supplies the past and public opinion – carefully cultivated through soft power – the most. American diplomats and intelligence officers who work abroad often need to put it hard. I know from the personal experience that soft power has advanced American interests and its fruits.

How can soft power provide American interests?

Indonesia is a great example of the effectiveness of soft power.

In 2003, only 15 % of Indonesians had a favorable view of the United States, due to their opposition to the American invasion of Iraq. A year later, after a catastrophic earthquake and a tsunami, President George W. Bush pledged $ 350 million in aid and sent about 15,000 American soldiers to support rescue and recovery operations in the area. By 2005, the American preference classification was more weak.

The Indonesian archipelago extends critical freight corridors in the South China Sea, and the cooperation between the United States and the United States after the 2004 Tsunami, especially in the fields of maritime security, peacekeeping, disaster relief and anti -terrorism.

In response to the latest regional earthquake, which had a center on March 28, near Mandalay, the second largest city in Myanmar, the United States pledged $ 9 million in aid and sent a team of three people to conduct needs.

China, on the other hand, was the main donor relief grant, pledged about $ 150 million and sent 600 employees among the first respondents, rescue teams, medical workers, earthquake experts as well as rescue dogs.

The relationship between the United States, Myanmar, focused almost exclusively on the human rights record in Myanmar and the suppression of religious minorities and defects supporting democracy, including Nobel Peace Prize, Aung San Suu Ki. Military governments have been led by it since 1962, with the exception of 2011 to 2021, when a civilian government reached power.

Is Myanmar, previously known as Burma, is important to the United States?

Ask, instead, why Myanmar is important to China

Myanmar is located on the strategic Bay of Bengal, by two powerful neighbors, India and China, and the export of oil and rare ground mineral gases, primarily to China.

Geographically, the Bay of Bengal is important for China because it is the closest group of water to the southern region that was imprisoned in China. Bangladesh also ships natural gas exports across the Gulf to the Asia Pacific region.

The United States has held many joint military exercises in the Bay of Bengal with countries such as Australia, India and Japan. Russia and India also hold an annual joint marine exercise in the Gulf.

Myanmar is not a major partner for the national security of the United States, but its strategic location and access to it can be valuable in the future. There is also a value in the cultivation of goodwill seeds that may one day buy a decisive interest that Myanmar can only do because of its unique, geography or partnership position.

It will be impossible for America to respond to every humanitarian crisis everywhere. We cannot real realistically to other countries, the level of assistance we provide to our citizens.

However, for humanitarian reasons – and our national interest – it is now time for the United States to help the Myanmar people at the time of their need.

Carol “Rolli” Flynn, the former CEO CEO, is the head of the Arkin Group, an international intelligence company based in New York City, and President Emerita of the Institute of Foreign Policy Research.

