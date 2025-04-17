



Two weeks after a devastating earthquake was hit on March 28, humanitarian needs rise in the continuous conflict and economic collapse. In an interview, Ralph Thil, the director of hunger in Myanmar, told Myanmar, Thomas Sun from Los Angeles that the disaster “comes above a pre -existing humanitarian crisis.” He said that thousands sleep outdoors without shelter, clean water or medical care. “Hospitals are mired or no longer working,” he said, adding that the country is facing “a severe shortage of basic supplies.” Thill urged international support, a warning: “The international community should not look away. The Myanmar crisis is one of the most informed tragedies in the world.”

Work against hunger is a global humanitarian organization that ends hunger and malnutrition. It is active in more than 45 countries, and provides assistance in emergency, clean water, nutrition and health care for weak societies. In Myanmar, the organization responds to all of the needs that depend on conflict and natural disasters such as earthquakes with life -saving support.

La Croix: What are the most urgent needs of the population now?

Ralph Thil: The humanitarian situation is very important. Thousands of families have lost their homes and sleep abroad, and were exposed to extreme heat and tremors. Access to clean water is a great concern. The risk of water -transmitting diseases such as cholera increases, especially since people are forced to use unsafe sources for drinking and cooking.

Medical services collapsed in many areas, especially in the epic, where the health system was already fragile. Hospitals are sunk or non -functional, and the medical employee is rare, and there is a severe shortage of basic supplies.

We are also very concerned about the mental health of the population. People were already suffering from the psychological losses of the war, and the earthquake only doubled the shock.

Do the aid reach the affected by the earthquake?

Aid has begun to reach the most affected areas, but access is still a major challenge. Many roads, bridges, or impasse are destroyed. Communication infrastructure is severely damaged, making coordination more difficult.

The size of the crisis much exceeds the current capacity. Many humanitarian organizations, including our organizations, are based on emergency supplies and funds allocated for the upcoming monsoon season. These reserves need to be renewed urgently.

Permocratic obstacles and security concerns also limit access to certain areas. Ensuring safe, neutral and unrestricted human access is a top priority.

What role should the international community play?

The international community has a decisive role. First, we need to continue and increase funding. This catastrophe has multiplied in a humanitarian emergency already present in a country torn by civil war and economic collapse. Resources are running out quickly, and needs grow every day.

Second, it is necessary to firmly engage with the relevant authorities to ensure human access that is not due to all the affected population, regardless of who controls the region. There should be support for a humanitarian corridor and local and international organizations that provide life -saving assistance.

The international community should not look far away. The Myanmar crisis is one of the most reported human tragedies in the world. The Myanmar people deserves solidarity, vision and long-term support-not just headlines when they hit disasters.

