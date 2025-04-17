Elephants are a protective circle around the calves after the earthquake sensor





A video depicting the intelligence and circumstantial awareness of viral elephants on social media. In the clip, a herd of African elephants can be seen in the San Diego Zoo to form a protective “alert circle” around its young as soon as they sensed the Southern California earthquake earlier this week.

According to the San Diego Zoo, the elephants have a unique ability to feel voices through their feet. Once the 5.2 earthquake shook the area, their reaction was instinctive to protect the most vulnerable herd members, with a strong feeling of family contact.

The older elephants, which were identified as Nadla, Omngani, and Jose, and carried the seven -year -old calves, Zuli and Makhia, who waited calmly the situation until it turned into normal.

“This behavior is a natural response to the threats to protect the herd,” the zoo wrote in the video comment.

An hour later, when the shiny tremor hit the area, the elephants gathered shortly again and then separated as soon as you decide that everyone was safe.

“After this morning,, [the elephants] They returned to their normal routine and believed alongside the rest of the crew, “added the zoo.

The strongest together 🐘

Elephants have the unique ability to feel voices through their feet and form a “alert circle” during the 5.2 -magnitude earthquake that shook southern California this morning. This behavior is a natural response to the threats to protect the herd. pic.twitter.com/lqavokht6k

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (Sandiegazoo) April 14, 2025

Social media interaction

As the video advanced in the virus, social media users praised the gentle giants because they are care and officials towards the young in the group.

One of the users said: “I love the elephants not only smart, but their sympathy and sponsor their type,” while one of them added, “What a wonderful video! Their instincts are incredible.”

A third commented: “Why does this video make me emotional? Lamao.”

Despite their unusually large size, elephants are some of the most intelligent animals that have exceptional memories. They are very adaptable and live their lives in a social and hormonal structure.

