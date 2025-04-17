



A statement issued by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

People gathered on the banks of the Euwadi River in front of the collapsed FAA Bridge, also known as the Enoh Bridge, in Mandalay after it hit an earthquake in central Myanmar. (AFP) (AFP)

The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers, which makes it vulnerable to final tremors.

In a post on x, NCS, “EQ of M: 4.0, ON: 04/17/2025 12:02:36 IST, LAT: 21.95 N, Long: 96.10 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Myanmar.”

Earlier on Wednesday, an earthquake of 3.7 was vibrating Myanmar, NCS said.

EQ of M: 3.7, on: 16/04/2025 10:16:24 is, lat: 21.14 n, long: 96.11 E, Depth: 10 km, Location: Myanmar, “He said in a post on x.

Shallow earthquakes are more dangerous than that deepest due to the launch of more energy closer to the surface of the earth. This causes stronger land and increased damage to structures and losses, compared to deeper earthquakes, which lose energy while traveling to the surface.

Although Myanmar is an earthquake country, an official map has not been proposed to the danger of the national seismic risk.

Because of the collision between European paintings and Australian India, Myanmar is a high degree of seismic danger. According to the earthquake standards summarized by the International Earthquake Center, about 140 events occurred with a largest size or equal to 3.0 in Myanmar and the neighborhood every year from 1990 to 2019.

Thus, it is clear that Myanmar is vulnerable to moderate and large earthquakes, including tsunami risks along its long coast.

The epic mistake raises the seismic danger of the epic, Mandalay, Pago, and Yangon, who together represents 46 percent of Myanmar residents. Although Yangon is relatively away from tracking the error, he still has a great danger due to his thick population. For example, in 1903, an intense 7.0 earthquake that occurred in Pago Yangon.

Meanwhile, the Indian embassy in Myanmar said on Thursday that the relief aid sent from India was recently delivered to the Prime Minister of Mandalay, Mio Ong, under the Brahma operation.

The newly sent aid from India was delivered by the Indian ambassador to Myanmar, Abhai Thakur, which included the RO water station, prosecutors, rice, pasta, cooking oil, Atta, sugar, signifier, salt, MRES, blankets and medicines.

