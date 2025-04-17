While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off





West Valley City, Utah – at Philo T

“If the earthquake occurs, then move under your seat or anything you can start from and seize the legs so that it does not fall on

On Thursday, hundreds participated in “Great Utah Shakeout”, an annual earthquake training aimed at increasing awareness of risks and ways to mitigate damage.

“The presence of events such as The Great Utah Shakeout helps us, while ensuring that we are more flexible,” said Amanda Ward from the American Red Cross.

But some other efforts to help Utah to prepare for an earthquake that has not been funded or seen. Funding requests for the early warning system did not see much. The seismic safety committee has been dissolved as part of a greater effort to reduce the number of councils and commissions enjoyed by the state.

“We live in the country of earthquakes and the committee is devoted to research and consideration of issues that could reduce the risks to our citizens in Utah, without any cost to the state, I felt that it is just one of those things that we should not leave,” said Representative Thomas Peterson, the city of R-Brigham, who was running a draft law to restore the Safety Safety Authority.

After 5 years of the earthquake, the Magna community is still rebuilding:

The legislative body rejected his bill and said MP Ptersnon that he had no plans to reconsider it. However, it was hoping that people would continue to get the advice of experts and prepare.

At his monthly news conference on a television program, Governor Spencer Cox insisted that they had not abandoned earthquake preparation efforts.

“There is always a job that must be done on the financing side. We understand it,” he said. “Communication currencies, we have experts who do this work throughout the state. Utah State University has many experts working on this, Utah University as well. We get the information we need from experts to do the work. We have many projects that are taking place throughout the state with infrastructure, dam safety and pipelines.”

What do you know about the earthquake insurance – even if you rent:

The governor of the state Cox said that the state had set weak areas in the event of an earthquake.

“This is something that will take decades to do. I feel that we are moving in the right direction, but certainly some urgency is useful,” he said.

Ward said that there is a lot of the state of Utayn that could be ready, including ensuring that there are emergency and water groups. The American Red Cross provides lessons and resources for people to prepare in the event of an earthquake. Information can be found about it here.

“Make sure you have a Goo plan and a plan for your family,” she said.

