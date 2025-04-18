ELSINORE Error: California error line is more mysterious





A 5.2 -sized earthquake rocked most of the southern California on Monday, which did not result in any reported injuries or damage. But the strongest tremor is expected to focus on its source, which is somewhat mysterious ELSINORE error, but it is dangerous.

What is Elsinore's mistake?

California has always been a hotbed of seismic activity, as the notorious San Andreas was the biggest mistake. However, the state has many other rift lines that can perpetuate earthquakes. The April 14 earthquake, which occurred along Elsinore, is part of a larger error area. “The Elsinore is” one of the largest levels in southern California and in historical times it was one of the most quieter. ” But calm does not mean harmful.

The San Diego Union Tribune said that the tongue is 190 miles long and “extends from the borders of the United States of Mexican through the province of San Diego to the northern end of the Santa Anna Mountains near Los Angeles.” The northern part of the rift area is divided into two installments, Chino error and Whittier error.

The last earthquake was more than 5.2 earthquake 6 in 1910, according to SEDC. This makes the last event the largest along the mistake in more than 100 years.

“The earthquake is a simple earthquake.” However, there was a higher vibration than an earthquake of this size. Alice Gabriel, a seismic specialist at UCSD SCRIPS for ocean sciences, told Fox 5 San Diego: “Why did we widely felt such reports on this moderate earthquake” would be the subject of research in the future.

What are the risks?

Despite the last simple earthquake, Elsinore has the ability to create a much stronger earthquake. Lucy Jones, an earthquake in Kalik, told the Los Angeles Times that Elsinor's mistake is “one of the main risks in southern California.” It is able to produce an earthquake up to 7.8 degrees, and it is about 200 times larger than this week's earthquake.

The estimated time between the main rupture (size 6.5 to 7.5) along the rift area ranges between approximately 250 and 600 years. “We believe that the last major rupture along the mistake was in the eighteenth century.” “So we are at a distance that time period.” There is a possibility that the April 14 earthquake is an introduction to a larger earthquake, but it is also possible that nothing can happen “for a long time”.

“A particularly frightening and reasonable probability” will be an earthquake that moves Elsinor's mistake on the Whiter error, which “would pour all the energy directly into a basin. It is one of the frightening earthquakes.”

ELSINURE's mistake is not the only danger to South California. “It can be considered a brother of Andreas's tongue, along with San Jacinto's big mistake,” said Los Angeles Times. The three faults “all move at relatively fast rates on average, which means that, in general, they are more likely to collapse during the human life period.”

