Mediterranean local tourists enjoy the Songkran Festival at Chiang Mai. The province's hotels had to reduce their room prices to maintain the occupancy rate during this period.

Despite the strong performance during the Songkran holiday, hotels in Chiang Mai have made lower prices than last year in an attempt to attract local travelers at the last minute, whose confidence was shaking due to the earthquake last month.

Bayzern Sokagarian, head of the northern chapter at the Thai Hotels Association, said that many Thai are still amazed by the earthquake that shook Thailand and Myanmar last month, which led to the last minute reservation rate slowed this year.

However, he said that hotels raised occupancy rates to 85 % from 12 to 16 April, similar to last year.

Mr. Paisarn said that the difference in the Songkran holiday this year is that most of the hotels have not been able to raise their room prices by 30 %, or 800-1200 baht, as they usually did in the past years.

He said that to maintain domestic demand, hotels rose at 10 % or 200-300 baht only for each room to accelerate reservations between local travelers.

Mr. Bazern said that the hotels in Qiang May have been searched twice by experts and officials after the earthquake to ensure the safety of the guests.

Meanwhile, concerns did not affect PM2.5 while celebrating tourism as much as it was last year because air quality had improved a lot.

Mr. Bazern said that the most important attention now is to imagine the safety of the traveler in Thailand among foreign markets.

He said that the Chinese market in Qiang May did not recover because the Chinese actor Wang Xing was deceived at work in a fraud center in Myanmar, which used Thailand as a crossing center.

Batsalin Suitarat, director of the Tourism Authority at the Thailand Qiang May office, said that the boycott promotes itself as a destination for festivals and events this year under the concept of “12 months, 12 topics.”

During the Songkran holiday from April 12 to 16, more than 146,000 Qiang May, of whom 60 % of Thai travelers. The ceremonial event this year achieved more than 1.6 billion district.

Foreign tourists were mainly from South Korea and Europe, while the Chinese are still visiting the boycott, but in lower numbers than the past.

The average tourist expenses in Qiang May 4,600 pale daily this year.

Ms. Patsalin said that Qiang May is scheduled to host Thailand Traville Mart Plus, an annual event for the commercial meeting in June, and strengthens the boycott as a higher traditional and cultural destination, as well as displaying modern innovation and sustainability initiatives.

The event expects to welcome more than 500 participants and 1,000 Thai tourist operators as sellers.

