The essence of the lake deposits that show the deposit of the background in the lake (lamination) and the turbine resulting from the turnedteite (a light gray layer without an internal structure).

Credit: Jonathan Oberist Varner

The sediments derived from four lakes in Guatemala are recorded the outstanding trend that the earthquake traded during an earthquake in 1976 that destroyed the country, according to researchers at the annual meeting of American earthquakes.

The earthquake, which killed more than 23,000 people and left about 1.5 million shelter people, along the Motagua error, occurred on the border between the boundaries of the tectonic plate in North America.

The acute shaking of the 1976 earthquake caused the landslides and the streams loaded with sediment, which can be clearly seen in the cores taken from the lake. Usually, researchers may expect this shaking to produce the most wonderful deposits in the lakes away from the earthquake, as seismic waves are weakened while traveling away from the epicenter.

But in the Guatemali lakes, the most thick -elderly nuclei of the sediment occurs at the end of the rift rupture. “What we see is the lakes that are actually closest to the center of the earthquake, but away from the rupture path that have very thin sediments.”

Jeremy Morrier, a geophysical scientist at Missouri University, suggested that the extraordinary style in this case was recorded in the trend of shaking in 1976.

Morer added that it is not unusual for scientists to find evidence of previous earthquakes in the nuclei of the lake deposits, pointing to examples from New Zealand to Turkey, which is a glimpse of the extent of the removal of a specific earthquake.

“What is not equally done is to look at the place where these lakes are located regarding the error,” Moor said. “Are they outside the axis or the axis? Is the tendency to have an impact on the deposits of the sediments?”

When the American Geological Survey collected field data after the 1976 earthquake, “they found, for example, the ADOBE homes that were 10 kilometers south of the main rupture path that was still existing, yet those that were actually following the error and towards the direction of the spread all collapsed.” “I think there is a lot of evidence that indicates the direction of rupture and now we are looking at it only from the feet of lakes.”

The researchers began to recover and analyze the nuclei of the lakes in 2022. “We thought it would be a very interesting opportunity not only to look at the 1976 earthquake, but in reality we learn a little more about the Balosi history within the boundaries of the painting, which we do not know much,” said Obrist Fernar, who is originally from Gatima.

Although there is a brief impulsion of earthquake scientists to the region after the 1976 earthquake, the effects of the 36 -year -old civil war and separate devices have left the boundaries of the painting badly. Old data, like lake records, are important to build a more complete image of seismic risks in the country.

Last year, the Obrist-Warner team has regained their largest intended to date, with sedimentary lengths that may represent up to four thousand years from the history of the lake. Their initial analysis shows evidence of an earthquake in 1816, which is at least 7.5, often known from historical documents.

