



Early this morning, San Franciscan celebrated the 119th anniversary of the devastating 1906 earthquake and fires, with an annual party before dawn at the Lotta Fountain early Thursday morning, and another party at Golden Fire Thinkant near Dolores Park. The annual traditions attracted crowds of history lovers, city officials and residents who gathered to honor both missing lives and rebuild the city.

The annual celebration, which was held in the historical fountain where Market, Geary and Kearny Street intersect, in the dark where nearly 150 of the attendees were collected before 5:12 am – the time set for the earthquake on April 18, 1906.

Mayor Daniel Lori, who participated in the anniversary of his first earthquake as mayor, talked about how this historical event is parallel to the current renewal efforts of the city.

Lori said: “We did it after 1906; we will do it after Covid – we are already on our way,” Lori said. “This celebration gives me hope and inspiration. We all have to have this optimism that they had after this disaster because they brought it back, and we will return San Francisco again.”

Din Krespon's fire chief used his speech to honor the firefighters who lost their lives during the disaster.

The head of fire, Brigadier General Crespon, speaks at the Lota Fountain on Thursday, April 18, 2025. (Neil Wong / Golden Jet Xpress)

“The chief engineer, Sullivan, died of a disappointment because he was calling for the additional water supply system to protect the city's residents after an earthquake,” Crespin said. “In his honor, in 1909, the city and province of San Francisco built a wonderful assistant water supply system that we are still using today.”

For the other present, the ceremony represents a personal relationship with San Francisco. Kali Cole lived in the city for years and attended for the first time.

“It is something that I always wanted to do,” Kolls said. “It is an opportunity to participate only in something that may not last forever, because it has gone through 119 years, and all survivors have left.”

Friends Paul Lukkin and Ann Shinweepilin made a trip to attend the ceremony together, as they made an agreement they made in the previous year.

“I live in the city of Redwood and my friend Paul who lives here, and we have been talking for years about coming to do so,” said Shenvellene. “And here we are.”

Shenupelin, a historian of the Al Kenz Island Museum, described the 1906 earthquake as the “operating event” that led to the exhibitions of the 1915 and 1939 world in San Francisco.

Lofkin, who was first attending his ideas.

“Before I leave this world, I want to make this event once as the owner of San Franciscan.” “It was great to be here today.”

Lofkin also presented the mayor's message about the city's flexibility.

“I believed that Mayor Lori gave an optimistic summary of what we all feel these days, which he got a snapshot in San Francisco, returns and enjoys himself again,” said Lukkin.

Dennis Mar, who attended the celebration for decades, was reflected in how the event evolved from the days when the survivors participated in their direct accounts.

“It started a hundred before, when the whole place was more overflowing, and it was really fun hearing the survivors who are interviewed,” said Mar. “The basic coordination has remained the same, which is really great, because it gives you this feeling of continuity – continuity. Of course, the great change was really when the survivors finally died.”

The ceremony was concluded in the Lota Fountain with the population singing “San Francisco”, the Cyclarite McDonald.

Then many of the attendees made their way to Golden Fire Ryndrunt in the streets of the twentieth and the church to recognize emergency employees and the annual administration of the paint. The author of the fire is attributed to save the water that saved the mission area during the fires that followed the earthquake and meets gold every year.

There, Jeffrey Jenkins, a SAF citizen and San Francisco State University, was wearing car clothes in the early twentieth century. He arrived with friends in a historic kinetic car from 1906 and talked about the importance of the earthquake and fire to develop San Francisco, saying that it is one of the reasons why some city neighborhoods are very distinctive. He also talked about his experiences over the contracts attended by the events.

“I will attend and help accompany the survivors of the 1906 earthquake and shoot at a stage,” Jenkins said. “We are Phoenix and rise from ash … After this event, we have become the most advanced city technologically in the United States because of what it takes to rebuild San Francisco. People do not think about it, but this is true.”

Marie Eileen Carroll, Executive Director of Emergency Administration, mentioned the events in the ongoing importance of emergency preparedness.

“Remember, put a plan. Look at your supply of emergency,” said Carroll. “We had a warning of a hurricane and a tsunami warning, so I don't know, all the signs.”

Donna Euwald Hugins, who was wearing Lily Kuwait, paints the spray of the Golden Fire Fund in the streets of 20 years and the Church Street on Thursday, April 18, 2025.

