



Written by Lara Cooper

Over the course of last week, Direct Relift has provided 476 charges of required medical assistance to 46 US states and nine countries worldwide. The shipments contained 4.3 million daily doses of medicines.

Medicines and supplies that were shipped this week included drugs for breast cancer treatment, surgical supplies, antibiotics, diabetes management medications, refrigerators and cold storage of temperature -sensitive drugs, personal protection equipment, cancer treatment treatments, and more.

Basic surgical supplies reach the Democratic Republic of the Congo

A critical shipment of surgical supplies to support the repair of a birth injury has reached a hospital in the Democratic Republic of the Congo this week.

Eight fistula repair units, which donated direct relief, have arrived at Goma, DRC, this week, and contain enough surgical supplies and medical consumer materials for 400 surgeries for fistula repair. The fistula can occur during or after childbirth if labor is obstructed, which leads to the damage of tissues and causes long -term effects of a woman.

The shipment went to support the work of Heal Africa, which runs the 37-secret referral hospital, one of the three referral hospitals in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The facility provides general surgery, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology (including fistula repair), pediatrics, and internal medicine. It also serves as a healthcare and research center, and to train doctors and professionals in the field of health care.

The hospital serves a flow for patients looking for care due to displacement and conflict in the area. Direct relief supports many health care organizations in the region with medical aid that has been transported by road because Guma International Airport is still closed due to the conflict.

The response to the deadly earthquake continues

Support for the affected areas in Southeast Asia continues with 7.7 letters that are frequented in the region, with particularly devastating effects in Myanmar. More than 200,000 people were displaced as a result, and the AHA center reported 3,700 confirmed deaths from the earthquake, and more than 4,800 injuries.

In response, direct relief has issued an emergency support grant of $ 50,000 to international community partners, or the consumer price index, to search, rescue and mobile health health in the wake of the earthquake. Direct relief also prepares a medical assistance charge of required emergency drugs, including antibiotics, diabetes, diagnostic supply, hygiene elements, and field medicines filled with medical periods of consumer price index in Myanmar.

Operational snapshot

US

Direct relief delivered 465 charges containing 2.3 million doses of medicines during the past month to organizations, including the following:

Welvista, South Carolina Nc Medassist, North Carolina St. Vincent de Paul Pharmacy – Dallas, Texas Communityhealth, Illinois Pancare of Florida, Inc. Malone, Florida Volunchs at Medicine Hilton Head Island, South Carolina Lloyd F. Associaciãn PurrtorriQUã

On the global level, direct relief has been shipped for more than two million specific daily doses of medicines, totaling 25,034 pounds, to countries including the following:

Egypt Nepal Ethiopia, Senegal Nigeria, Djibouti Ghana, the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Since January 1, 2025, Direct Relief has provided 8,703 charges to 1755 partner organizations in 54 US states and 71 countries. These shipments included 85.3 million daily doses of medicines, at a value of 684.6 million dollars in bulk, totaling 1.4 million pounds.

