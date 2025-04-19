“It looked like an earthquake,”





Storm Lake, Iowa (KTIV) – The damage can be seen in almost every direction that is seen in Storm Lake, Iowa, after harsh weather hit her on Friday morning.

It was some of the most destroyed from the wind to a warehouse.

“Merrill Manufacturing North” has received a lot of damage to the back of the warehouse along North Lake Street. The back wall is removed by wind.

A strong storm caused severe damage to Storm Lake, Iowa, early on Friday morning. Including in this local work, Merrill Manufacturing North. (Storm Lake, IA Police Department)

The mayor of the storm, Lake, Mike Porsche, narrated the storms that rolled in the city on Thursday night until Friday morning

“Perhaps the first storm came at approximately 11:30, then the second came at about 3 or 3:30,” Porsche said.

It was a rude awakening of the residents of Lake Storm.

Claudia Mendez said she woke up and went to the front door to see what was happening when the storm moved.

“There was a lot of winds and then I saw the lights out completely out. But after that the house began to vibrate. I felt like an earthquake.” “I just got out of anywhere.”

A crew was cleaning a tree that fell on a Mandez neighbor.

Dozens of homeowners clean the debris from straight winds.

The mayor of Porsche said: “We have a lot of damage to the homes in which the trees fell on top of the houses. I do not think so, so there are a lot of damage to the winds in the homes, but there are many trees that have fallen and have been pulled from the ground and placed over the houses.”

Wreckshop has seized corporate windows overnight. Malcon picks up cutting and climbing doors.

With the passage of today, Power and Cell Service began to return to parts of society.

“Cell service is back. So everything is useful. So we can try to get a communication to the general public, and it was difficult because the Internet has decreased,” Mayor Porsche said.

Storm Lake is implementing its recovery plan, and works to help neighbors with any help.

The storm mayor Lake Mike Porsche said the cleaning will continue at a time when the crews work to collect the debris.

“The next step is to try to wipe the debris from the streets. We have somewhat pushed to the side to start. You hate to have a disaster like this, but it is surprising that the people who went out to help each other,” Porsche said.

Fortunately, despite all the damage, no injuries were reported at this time.

Storm Lake created an email for questions and those who need help. Residents can send an email to [email protected].

