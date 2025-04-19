



A devastating earthquake in Myanmar reveals that the ruins of the Royal Palace of the Connabong family are hidden under the ancient city of Enoh. A 7.7 earthquake hit Mandalay, and exposed huge ruins linked to the Burmese kings.

According to Archaeologymag, the site includes stairs and platforms that may have hosted spiritual rituals and royal parties. Archaeologists began excavation days after the earthquake, which represents a rare historical discovery born of a natural disaster.

Hide underground for centuries

The earthquake opened the cracks near Inoa (also known as Ratnapura Ava), a historic city just 10 km from Mandalay. With the Earth's crack, archaeologists and local authorities discovered from the Department of Archeology and National Museums parts of what they now believe is a royal residence.

The foundations, the stairs shaded with mango trees, and brick platforms – were exposed to a site that hosted the festive events of the Burmese kings.

Some rubble first appeared in 2009, when the local population stumbled on an algae -covered staircase while making bricks. But it took this natural disaster to discover the full range of the site.

Royal Water Palace theory

This discovery has sparked new attention to the old Konbaung manuscripts, especially the texts of the palm leaves attributed to the Minister Nawrahta, who served during the reign of King Hsinbyushin.

These documents describe a luxurious watery wing with multiple teas halls, vast platforms, and religious importance. While the current evidence stops confirmation of the site as the legendary wing, many architectural similarities have fed speculation.

The researchers estimated the accommodation of about 200-250 feet each side, and its design is closely similar to the famous monastic structures such as the Deir Bahakara in Einoa and the Monastery of the Golden Palace in Mandalay.

She shook a strain, then discovered

The Connabong family ruled from 1752 to 1885, until the British colonial forces overthrew it. The capital of Anwa was abandoned after a series of earthquakes in 1839.

This long history with seismic disasters makes the last exposed feel dizzy in a frightening way – so far, a disaster has turned into a cultural rediscovery.

According to the Ministry of Antiquities, this structure may hosted traditional water festivals and rituals that wash royal hair, confirming its potential function as a ceremonial and spiritual center.

The number of devastating earthquake was. With more than 1,000 dead and more than 2000 injuries, Myanmar announced an emergency in six regions, including Mandalay and Nepidowo. Meanwhile, humanitarian relief efforts are made with the support of the United Nations.

