



At least two and a half tons of debris, approximately 125,000 trucks – should be removed in Myanmar. The new data from the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), which was created by analyzing sensing the broad destruction caused by the last 7.7 earthquake and confirms the urgent need to widespread wine removal, repair and rebuild critical infrastructure and homes as part of continuous recovery efforts.

In addition, more than 10,000 homes and buildings for public services may have been severely damaged or destroyed, while 128 health facilities are exposed to severe or violent tremors, with significant damage or destruction as a result. With fewer health facilities to serve the affected population, concerns are escalating regarding the ability to provide critical medical care in the wake of this.

Nearly 1.6 million buildings in areas exposed to the level of the earthquake 7 or higher, according to the analysis. The 7 level shake is classified as very strong, with a moderate risk of damage, which greatly increases the highest density levels. Several open buildings have not been designed to withstand such a strong seismic activity.

The United Nations Development Program analyzed the advanced damage categories of buildings (destroyed, damaged and perhaps damaged) from UNOSAT and Copernicus with Microsoft fingerprint data and high building and census data from the global human settlement layer.

“Remote sensing draws a very disturbing image. It is very important to quickly verify the remote sensing data on the ground. We need to obtain patients and return to solid surfaces and start repairing critical infrastructure,” said Titon Mitra, a resident of the Style University in Myanmar from speaking, during his visit to marriage.

“Patients are now shelter in Carparks, they are exposed to 40 degrees and heavy rain. More than 60,000 people are in temporary displacement sites, very afraid to return to their homes. The transportation connection suffers from weakness, and there is no effective water supply.”

Sensing data from the United Nations Development Program for Consumption immediately allows the targeting of priority areas to support widespread debris and recycling, and to publish national engineers to conduct rapid structural assessments of public service buildings, critical infrastructure, and affected homes. The assessments will reach the rehabilitation and reconstruction plans and implement them to follow up.

"It is a strong visual tool that combines satellite images and local data Prepare for crises, response and recovery, in the office of the United Nations Development Program crisis.

“By combining population estimates, building data, and damaging damage, respondents can determine the rapidly affected areas and give priority to their efforts. This enhances decisions, rushes to our response, ensures guidance of resources where they need most of the time and costs in the early stages of healing.”

The United Nations Development Program calls for an urgent international response to support comprehensive recovery and reconstruction. In recognition of the complications of work in a country in the midst of the guaranteed crises, it is important for these efforts to extend to the urban and rural areas.

Urban centers such as Mandalay and SAGAING, which act as vital commercial centers, require rapid interventions to facilitate the resumption of market activity. Rural areas require urgent infrastructure repair, farm rehabilitation and production facilities to improve the current rice harvest and obtain agricultural products for marketing quickly.

We now have data; It should be used to move quickly from relief to recovery. The United Nations Development Program is obligated to work with national and international partners to ensure a coordinated and effective response to the earthquake, with the removal of debris on a large scale is a first important step towards long -term recovery and building flexibility in Myanmar.

