



Caltrans San Diego arrives to remove the rocks that fell on the Route 76 from the A5.2 earthquake on Monday morning April 14 (California Ministry of Transport San Diego/Introduction)

At approximately 10:08 am, Monday, April 14, a wide range of southern California rocked. The earthquake center – three miles southern Julian – distorted its strained tectonic rows, which led to an earthquake of 5.1 degrees, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). Her shock was spread to the internal empire. And if it is not clear, its effects are known, Ridlands, too, shook.

“The REFD” firefighter (RFD) has not received any of the earthquake -related calls, and until the time of this release, no major injuries or structural damage were reported, “said the Commander of the Ridlands Fire Fire Department and the General Information Officer.

RFD recommends the following safety and preparedup advice for future disasters:

Create an emergency group: Keep a set of close tools that include important documents, electrical lamps, batteries, medicines and first aid supplies, pets, adequate water and non -damaged food that can last 72 hours.

Earth -resistant living space: heavy furniture anchor, water heaters and devices on the walls. Store the store in low and closed tanks – things can threaten safety during a violent stir.

Create an action plan: set a spot of meetings, identify contacts in emergency situations, includes your pets in your plan and training earthquakes at home and work. Make sure to provide considerations for “older people” or “family members who have specific mental or cognitive needs and weakening my body,” notes and thinks, “no one knows their families better than members. It is important to sit and be realistic with what everyone needs and how you can take care of yourself” during emergency situations.

During the earthquake scenario: Take cover under strong furniture and continue until the shake stops, and move away from the windows and outer walls. If they are inside, continue until emergency services reach, or tremors stop. If it is outside, go to an open area, away from buildings, trees and energy lines.

Check injuries and risks; Preparing for final tremors: first aid management if necessary and avoid damaged structures. The final tremors can be common after the earthquake – be ready to drop, cover and keep again.

There are many options provided by federal provinces, boycott and city to stay in view of future tremors. The USGS alert application provides earthquake updates that are likely to be seconds before strong shaking. To learn more, please visit myshake.berkey.edu. The Emergency Services Office in San Bernardino Province also has an alert and cautious system. Subscribe to oes.sbcounty.gov.

Redlands residents can register on the city's emergency notification system at CityofredLands.org/post/mergency-notification-System. RFD also publishes regular updates on its Instagram page, Redlands_Fire_Department.

Whitaker believes that although Ridlands was not relatively affected by the late Temblor, the accident is still a realistic reminder to prepare for the worst.

“Today's event is a strong reminder of the importance of preparing for the earthquake. We are lucky because today's earthquake has not caused any major damage or injuries, but we cannot rely on luck. Every resident needs willingness to the possibility of reflux or a stronger event,” Whitaker said.

