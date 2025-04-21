



Other government employees who were evacuated to cities such as Yangon or Tongo have received instructions to return their duties, although there are no housing offices. According to the system’s order to transfer documents, equipment and other vital assets from buildings that revolve around the earthquake to temporary facilities or alternative sites.

The relief efforts were slow and uneven. While more than 2,900 families reside in 75 temporary relief camp in Naybyidaw, more than 23,800 families have been forced to move to another place. Many government and displaced workers resort to monasteries, railway stations, or on the sides of the roads, pending government measures. The theft was reported from the collapsed buildings, but it calmed down after Junta issued a shooting warning.

The earthquake also caused great destruction behind the capital. In total, more than 5,400 government buildings, 52,000 homes, 2600 schools, 600 clinics, and 250 hotels were destroyed by either destroyed across NayPyitaw, Mandalay and SAGAING. Mandalay reported the largest number of injuries, followed by NayPyitaw and Sagaing.

Despite the scale of the disaster, the Military Council did not generally consults with business leaders, many of whom are struggling to work amid infrastructure failures and uncertainty in transportation. The Myanmar Federation in the Chambers of Commerce and Industry said that the commercial activity in Naybito and Mandalay had stopped.

In addition to the humanitarian crisis is the continuous power outage, water shortage, and high food prices and basic commodities, which makes recovery more challenging for the survivors of the earthquake.

While the regime promised to rebuild housing for government employees by June, observers remain skeptical. Most of the affected buildings are still not touching, and with the army's delicate extension through continuous conflicts throughout the country, it may take years reconstruction. Meanwhile, the Ministry's employees continue to work under improvised circumstances or awaiting transportation orders, which represents a deep disruption of the work of the Myanmar government.

