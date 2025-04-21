



Medium medium excavators are deployed on April 18 to remove the ruins of the new country auditing office that collapsed in the Catuchak area, Bangkok, during an earthquake on March 28 in Myanmar. (Photo: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration)

City Hall defended herself against the criticisms that led her to insufficient compensation for home repair to some earthquake victims, saying more money could be coming in exceptional cases.

The issue of compensation was addressed at a press conference on relief from the earthquake, led by Deputy Governor of Banganok Tafida Camovg on Sunday, after a public protest after a complaint posted on Facebook by the Popular Party of Bangkok Superat Meenchainan.

Mr. SuPanat said that many apartments were severely damaged by the March 28 earthquake.

The reforms of each apartment owner have been estimated that they coincide with tens of thousands of fading.

However, officials have told the apartment that the compensation would become about 300-700 baht for each unit. Rift on the wall, for example, is worth replacing 75 packets.

“Recently, the owner of the apartment said that he was offered 41 pales and 90 Satang in compensation. How much is the generosity of the government and the Bangkok Capital (BMA).

“Is this the way the government is interested in its people? Compensation for home reform is unfortunate,” he said.

Mr. SuPanat said that compensation rates were not anywhere near some government offices that spend on construction and furniture projects expensive.

“They must deal with taxpayers with more dignity,” he said.

The deputy said that he had filed compensation cases with a permanent committee in the House of Representatives, who summoned officials who supervised the operation for the testimony on Thursday.

Mrs. Tafida insisted on Sunday that the compensation that was launched by the city hall is compatible with the current disasters mitigation regulations.

She said that compensation is paid to building materials and the cost of repair in cases that are limited to specific parts of the house.

The Deputy Governor said that the prices that were offered to some of the owners of the apartment were primary and the city's engineers will visit again before seeking the budget from the Ministry of Finance.

Mrs. Tafraa said that an amendment to allow more compensation amounts in Parliament on Tuesday, although the approval process could take some time.

